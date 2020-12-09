Wrestlemania to Summerslam: Top 5 WWE PPV events of 2020

Super ShowDown

From a wrestling perspective, some may not consider this one as a great show just because there is a natural heat for Saudi Arabia shows, in general. But one cannot just deny the fact that the grandeur WWE brings during these middle-east shows and this one was no different. The loaded lineup had a prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match on the card, won by a Superstar who was not even in the match. But you are bound to cheer for the decision when it's The Undertaker.

Plus, this penultimate appearance in front of the live crowd for The Phenom was also used to build up his bout against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Brock Lesnar was on the card squashing Ricochet in his title defence. In the main event of the night, Goldberg returned to defeat The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship that appeared to be a shocking decision by WWE. But then again, it happened to set up fantasy warfare against Roman Reigns.

Money in the Bank

WWE was forced to think out of the box to provide something unique during the pandemic and Vince McMahon and co didn't disappoint, at all. The main attraction of this gimmick-based PPV was conducting the show-taping on the rooftop of the WWE Headquarters. For the first time, the MITB ladder match was all about a journey to the third floor from the ground. The excitement was doubled as both the men's and women's division matchups went down at the same time.

If the cinematic match wasn't enough attraction then two of the former Wyatt flock brethren, Braun Strowman and Wyatt had a physical outing in the Universal Championship that was a treat. The WWE Title match between Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins was an absolute slobber knocker of the night as the two top stars of Raw tore each other up in one of the best match-contenders of the year.

WrestleMania 36

While Mania wasn't even close to its usual scale but WWE's courage to continue with the show when the COVID-19 has just begun leaving an uncertainty all around the world, is worth to mention. The two-night affair eliminated the chance of getting bored with a marathon show like previous years. Likes of Goldberg or Brock Lesnar were obviously on the card in the respective prime title matches from SmackDown and Raw.

The part-timers did their job of putting over the youngsters while two legends, Edge and Randy Orton absolutely ripped each other apart in a Last Man Standing match. The Women's division matches from the main roster weren't up to the mark but the NXT Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair filled that void.

Ripley put up an example of how the rookies can also leave a mark at the grandest stage. Last but not the least, The Undertaker competed in the last match of his career against AJ Styles. It was dubbed as the Boneyard Match which may always remain as the benchmark when it comes to cinematic bouts.

SummerSlam

When the WWE audience got tired of seeing shows from the PC, the ThunderDome was inaugurated from the Amway Center that was welcoming for them. The show with a virtual audience and piped-in chants brought a new dimension to the very first PPV in this environment. The biggest event of the summer obviously had a stacked card where Asuka competed in both the title matches against the Golden Role Models on the same night.

Rey Mysterio's son Dominik made his debut at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins. He might have lost the bout but left an impact that was enough to kick-start his WWE career in a smooth way. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have a high stakes Loser Leaves WWE Match where the audience was thoroughly invested. McIntyre and Orton began their rivalry in a dud match but the main event between The Fiend and Braun Strowman was explosive where Roman Reigns returned to take his rightful spot in WWE as The Head of The Table.

Royal Rumble

That incredible atmosphere of having almost 50k+ audience enjoying the most unpredictable night of the year has to be on top of the list. It had a fitting chaotic start where Roman Reigns and King Baron beat the hell out of each other in a Falls Count Anywhere Match all around the Minute Maid Park in Houston. After Reigns clinched the win with an emphatic spear in the dugout area, Queen Charlotte Flair topped 29 other locker room members to win the Women's Rumble Match and cement her spot at WrestleMania.

In the other encounters, The Fiend defeated Daniel Bryan in a violent Strap Match to retain the Universal Championship while Becky Lynch kept her RAW Women's Championship, defeating Asuka in a brilliant rematch. The match of the night was obviously the Men's Royal Rumble Match where Brock Lesnar himself eliminated 13 members of the roster before Drew McIntyre eliminated him to plant seeds of the WrestleMania match.

He also ended up winning the melee but the real show-stealer was Edge. The returning WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his first WWE match in almost nine years which was a thrilling experience for the professional wrestling fans. Perhaps it was also the best moment of WWE in 2020 and so was Royal Rumble itself, over-delivering to the expectations.