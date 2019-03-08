WWE announce Tampa Bay as hosts for Wrestlemania 36

Previously, Wrestlemania 24 (2008) and 33 (2017) took place in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida while Miami hosted Wrestlemania 28 in 2012. Sports Illustrated state that this is the 14th consecutive year that the greatest event in sports-entertainment will emanate at a Football Stadium. Tampa Bay Times was the first to break this news which was later confirmed via WWE’s press conference in the city.

Top names from the WWE like Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns, Titus O'Neil, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya attended the event. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor were the hosts of this special Wrestlemania 36 announcement which also ensured the return of NXT TakeOver in Tampa, Florida.

The Hall of fame ceremony will also be a part of the weekend program alongside Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. However, the venue of these events were not disclosed. But it is believed that the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida will partner WWE to pull off this stacked schedule.

Reports also suggest that Tampa has beaten cities like Orlando and Minneapolis who were also in the running to host the show. Tampa had sent their bid on May 2018 hopeful to get the green signal in 2023, 2024 or 2025. But, they got their wish three years earlier than expected.

WWE has started presenting the pay-per-view events in a big manner from Wrestlemania 34. All of those WWE Network special programs are now dual-branded PPV events. Both, WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars participate in these shows to bring the very best competition that one can expect. Apart from this, the company is running the PPV shows for a longer timespan too.

As long as the WWE Network is hosting the PPV events, they have the freedom to extend the show timings. Rumours have already indicated that Wrestlemania 35 will be the lengthiest event of all time. They might be preponing the kick-off show for the same reason. Previously, Wrestlemania 34 set a record from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome running for almost six hours and thirty minutes. The record is expected to be broken when the 'show of shows’ returns on April 7th.