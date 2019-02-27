WWE announce two huge championship matches for Fastlane 2019

The Prizefighter of the WWE returned during last night’s show to shock the WWE Universe. He did notthing to earn this title match as Vince McMahon just decided to hand it over to him at Fastlane. The returnee signed the contract to make the match official. So, Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens is now official for the March 10th pay-per-view event.

The other big news from the show was the announcement of Smackdown women’s championship match. Mandy Rose was named the challenger for the champion, Asuka to make another match official for WWE Fastlane 2019. So the Empress of Tomorrow will have to get ready to defend her title for the second time only after winning it at TLC 2018. Here’s the announcement from WWE.com,

“Mandy Rose will get the opportunity to prove that the spotlight should always be on her when she challenges SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at WWE Fastlane.

"In a WWE.com Exclusive interview announcing the match, The Golden Goddess boldly claimed that after their match, Asuka wasn’t ready for Mandy Rose. Will that be the case when the two clash for the SmackDown Women’s Championship? Find out at WWE Fastlane, Sunday, March 10, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Asuka is the only champion in the women's division who has received the least relevant booking in the last couple of months. She is an incredible talent who holds the record of being unbeaten for 900-plus days. The lack of bookings available forced WWE creative to keep her off Smackdown since Royal Rumble was done.

Incidentally, it was the same night that Asuka defeated the hottest property of sports entertainment, Becky Lynch. Despite that, she didn't receive a match at Elimination Chamber which portrays her as a weak champion. With Charlotte and Becky booked in a storyline against Ronda Rousey, she has no choice but to face Mandy Rose, for now.

This female superstar with the Golden Goddess gimmick resembles more of the Divas era from the past. She gets this opportunity just because there is a lack of relevant names available on the Smackdown roster to challenge the champion. We won't be surprised if the Empress of Tomorrow comes out with a dominant victory at Fastlane.