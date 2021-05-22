WWE announces 25-city live event tour, title match and more

Bengaluru, May 22: Proving the rumours true, WWE is officially hitting the road with fans in attendance for their shows. With more vaccines being administered to USA citizens, the country is looking forward to going back to normalcy as sporting events are opening their doors for a live audience filled with fans.
WWE would be no different as it announced that a 25-city tour will begin on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The annual Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on that same weekend, Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The next night, July 19 a live RAW will be held from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
As mentioned in a press release by FOX, tickets for all three of those shows will go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 AM ET. The rest of the tour schedule and on-sale ticket dates will be let known in the coming weeks. It was noted that the 25-city touring schedule will run through Labor Day, Monday, September 6.
