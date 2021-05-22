WWE announces 25-city live event tour, title match and more

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 22: Proving the rumours true, WWE is officially hitting the road with fans in attendance for their shows. With more vaccines being administered to USA citizens, the country is looking forward to going back to normalcy as sporting events are opening their doors for a live audience filled with fans.



WWE would be no different as it announced that a 25-city tour will begin on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The annual Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on that same weekend, Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The next night, July 19 a live RAW will be held from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.



As mentioned in a press release by FOX, tickets for all three of those shows will go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 AM ET. The rest of the tour schedule and on-sale ticket dates will be let known in the coming weeks. It was noted that the 25-city touring schedule will run through Labor Day, Monday, September 6.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

These shows starting from July are going to be WWE’s first regular ticketed events since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WrestleMania 37 was a one-off occasion, this past April with fans in attendance.Hell In A Cell in June will mark the end of the PPV hosting spree inside the WWE ThunderDome while Money In The Bank 2021 will go down with fans in attendance.It should be noted that SummerSlam is also internally scheduled for August in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although WWE hasn’t officially announced this news, it was noted on SmackDown by Sonya Deville that WWE's live event touring commences this June.Speaking of Deville, the SmackDown official booked The Uso Twins in action for a match, next week. The former tag champs will perform as a team in over a year that will have The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as their opponents.Jimmy Uso was very excited about getting back to business and he had his eyes set on another former champion team in the Profits. Usos vs Profits was then confirmed by Deville for next week without Jey Uso’s approval. He was not happy about that decision as seen during a backstage segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’ll be interesting to see if the Usos will be able to able to get along just like the old days.In more news from SmackDown, Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya this week with the Kirifuda Clutch submission hold. It happened during the Six-Woman Tag Team Match opener with the lineup of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Bayley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.The submission win by Baszler secured another Women’s Tag Team Title rematch for The Irresistible Force and the Queen of Spades. An announcement during SmackDown noted Natalya and Tamina will have to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against the former champions - Jax and Baszler, next week on Raw.