WWE announces second Elimination Chamber Match for 2021 edition

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off this week’s SmackDown and said Edge won’t pick him for a match at WrestleMania 37 as the Royal Rumble Match winner is too scared of him. WWE Producer Adam Pearce then announced that Reigns will have to defend the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

However, the Special Counsel for the tribal Chief, Paul Heyman said the contract only says that his master needs to defend the title, but it doesn’t necessarily have to happen inside the unforgiving steel cage structure.

So, the Elimination Chamber match was then converted into a number-one contender’s match instead on last night's edition of SmackDown and the winner of the Chamber match will face Roman Reigns for the title on the same night.

The first two participants for the Elimination Chamber match are Kevin Owens and Jey Uso, as informed by Adam Pearce. Two more qualifying matches were held on SmackDown to determine the remaining 4 spots.

In the first qualifying match, the team of Sami Zayn and King Corbin defeated the team of Dominik and Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match from SmackDown.

In the main event of this week’s show, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan won a non-title qualifying match over SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. With that win, Cesaro and Bryan became the second pair of qualifiers who will now join King Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens in the Chamber match to fill up the six available spots.

As announced on Raw, the WWE Championship will also be on the line inside the Chamber structure with Drew McIntyre defending the belt against five other former WWE champions. 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will go down on February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Here is the current card for the event:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Elimination Chamber Match to determine Number-One Contender for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Universal Title Match: Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the United States Title: Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)