WWE change official Raw and Smackdown banners; New top stars selected

The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins and current WWE Champion are standing at the center of the Raw poster which is pretty obvious as WWE considers them the two pillars for the show. While Rollins is the top heel, McIntyre transitioned into the role of the top babyface around the WrestleMania season.

The big change noted on the Raw poster was the absence of Brock Lesnar who is considered to be the biggest box office attraction for this brand as well as the company. Perhaps his hiatus following WrestleMania will get extended amid Coronavirus pandemic. Plus, a WWE contract negotiation is also reportedly due which could be the reason behind this removal.

WWE officials replaced The Beast with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza on the Raw poster as they see 'big things' in him. The officials are interested in pushing him up the card and that could be the reason, he picked up a big win over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on last week’s RAW.

WWE might have indirectly confirmed Garza’s push by including him on the newest Raw poster. Speaking with Busted Open podcast hosted by Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca, Garza’s manager Zelina Vega compared the Mexican sensation with legendary Eddie Guerrero,

"Angel is such a force to be reckoned with. He’s very independent and like a new puppy. He’s such a great mind. I’ve always loved Eddie Guerrero, when I look at people just solely on who reminds me of him, Angel does that when it comes to personality and Andrade does that with his work wrestling wise.”

Another notable change on the poster was the absence of Becky Lynch as she's taken time off for pregnancy. She’s due for delivery in the month of December and hence we won't be seeing her in action for the rest of 2020. The current Raw Women’s Champion Asuka predictably replaced her on Raw banner whereas Charlotte Flair is the only other name from the women’s division.

As for the updated SmackDown banner, WWE has removed Roman Reigns from the middle (he's now standing on the farthest right side) and placed Braun Strowman alongside The Fiend in this mid-slot. 2020 Money in the Bank winner Otis is the latest addition to the poster whereas Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston aren't present. From the women’s division, Lacey Evans & Sasha Banks got added with the longest-reigning champion Bayley.