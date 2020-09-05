WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Roman Reigns gets championship opponent

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a first-ever matchup in WWE.

Friday night's SmackDown on FOX episode saw Jey Uso win the Fatal 4 Way main event over Matt Riddle, Sheamus, and King Baron Corbin and capture the new Number-one Contender's spot to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Thus one-half of the Uso Twins has now earned his first world title shot.

Uso was a late entry to the Fatal 4 Way match as WWE channeled an injury angle with Big E, who was attacked backstage by Sheamus. E digested a Brogue Kick and then got driven through a car's windshield. E was then taken to a local medical facility for a health check-up and thus got ruled out of the scheduled lineup. Reigns and Paul Heyman then helped Jey get the last spot in the contender's match.

Jey and Roman Reigns shared some tense moments at the locker room that is pretty certain at this point. While the champion is carrying this new heel attitude, Jey is still a babyface character in the roster. This will also mark the first title defense for the champion who won the title at Payback 2020 by pinning Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat also featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt, the former champion.

On a related note, Clash of Champions should also feature Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the championships. Last night's show saw Machinery defeat The Miz and John Morrison to become the new number-one contenders over those belts. The match is yet to be finalized.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will go down live on September 27 from the WWE ThunderDome aka the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the match card for the event where each of the main roster championships will be on the line, as per the theme.

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

(Yet to be confirmed)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Tucker and Otis vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

(Yet to be confirmed)