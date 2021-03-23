WWE confirm multiple Wrestlemania 37 matches for Night I and II

Bengaluru, March 23: Multiple matches for Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37 were made official during and after this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.
It was announced that Night One will have Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and The Miz (with John Morrison) vs. Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) on the card.
As for the Night Two, Hall of Famer Edge vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss), and Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. A couple of matches for WrestleMania 37 have been announced but they’re yet to receive their respective slots on either Night One or Night Two.
Throughout this week’s Raw, WWE kept on confirming matches for The Biggest Event of the Year. Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was announced by the end of the show where Alexa Bliss will be in The Fiend’s corner.
Orton called out The Fiend out to put an end to the mind games as the latter returned at FastLane on Sunday to help Bliss defeat Orton in singles action. The Fiend did confront Orton on RAW where Orton tried to cover him in gasoline.
But before Orton could put him on fire, The Fiend planted him with a Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail. Bliss pointed up at the WrestleMania 37 sign after which the announcers mentioned Orton vs. The Fiend will go down at WrestleMania 37. No stipulation was added to the match.
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon is set for the Show of Shows. Strowman defeated Elias in a rematch on Raw from FastLane pay-per-view. After the match, Shane attacked Strowman with a crutch and then ran away, proving that his injury from FastLane was fake. Shane then accepted a WM challenge from Strowman hinting that there could be a stipulation.
Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a Handicap Match on RAW and as per the stipulation, Benjamin and Alexander will be banned from ringside when McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37.
Former NXT Women’s Champion and NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley made her debut on Raw after the Raw Women's Champion Asuka defeated Peyton Royce in a hard-fought non-title match.
Ripley mentioned that Charlotte Flair recently challenged Asuka for a title match but Flair wasn’t there as she’s recovering from COVID-19. So Ripley will be the one to challenge Asuka at WrestleMania 37 challenge to Asuka, for a match with the title on the line. Asuka accepted and the match was confirmed.
The Miz vs. Rapper Bad Bunny is also now official for WrestleMania 37. Over on RAW, The Miz cut a promo on his recent feud with Bunny and then issue a challenge for WrestleMania 37 over a singles contest. After Miz defeated Jeff Hardy, Bunny got payback from last week by smashing a guitar over the back of The Miz.
Bunny then accepted The Miz’s challenge to set up the match for WrestleMania. WWE noted that Damian Priest will be in the corner of Bad Bunny while John Morrison will be there for The Miz.
WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The updated card stands as follows:
WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10
WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c) (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander banned from ringside)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)
The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest
NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11
WWE Universal Title Match: WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss
FIGHTS YET TO BE CONFIRMED:
RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman (Stipulation to be announced)
