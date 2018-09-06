WWE confirm TLC PPV schedule via Mixed Match Challenge announcement

The TLC PPV was scheduled for a return in the month of October and TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts was believed to be the host for the event. But the schedule changed as WWE removed the show from the listings. Two inaugural PPV events were inserted into the calendar, instead. Super Show Down from Melbourne, Australia has been scheduled to take place on October 6 while the all-women event named Evolution is confirmed for October 28.

Furthermore, TLC PPV was replaced with a regular live event in Boston. The initial speculation was that WWE has removed the gimmick-oriented PPV from this year’s schedule, entirely. This would have been after a decade that this regular PPV event would not happen this year. However, this is not the case as per the latest announcement from the WWE.

Mixed Match Challenge season 2 is coming soon on Facebook Watch from September 18. WWE has now confirmed that the finale of this tournament will take place at TLC PPV on the WWE Network. Here’s the update from wrestlingINC.com,

“WWE has announced that Mixed Match Challenge will return on Tuesday, September 18 on Facebook Watch. The second season will feature 14 episodes and will air at 10 pm each week. A pre-show will air at 9:50 pm. Each 30-minute episode will feature two matches. WWE has also confirmed that the season two finale will take place during the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16.”

Previously the Clash of Champions PPV was listed for December 16 and it would have been the last WWE Network special event of this year. But now TLC PPV is back in its original slot. It has always been the last event in a calendar year ever since the innovation except for 2017. WWE preponed this last year due to a Shield reunion that turned out to be an utter failure.

San Jose, California will host the TLC PPV, this year with the venue yet to be confirmed. The SAP Center is the usual home for WWE when they are in this city and we belive that could be the official venue of TLC. The TLC (tables, ladders & chairs) is one of the most popular gimmicks in WWE. Hopefully, we get another memorable version of the show in December.