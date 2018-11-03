WWE Crown Jewel 2018 results and highlights: November 2, 2018

United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura(c) vs. Rusev

Rusev took some quick shots to start the match, but Nakamura came back with a leg kick and an inverted DDT to take over. Rusev countered trying to lock in the Accolade, but ate a jab on the throat. He was still able to lock the submission hold only to receive a low blow from Nakamura. The champion followed it up with the Kinshasa to retain his title at Crown Jewel.

Main PPV show of Crown Jewel kicked off with Hulk Hogan returning to the WWE. Incredible ovations were reserved for him from the Saudi Arabia crowd. It was good to see the immortal one back on TV after three years. The segment ended with a short promo where he declared himself as the host of the show. Pyro fireworks were all around the arena during this segment.

World Cup tournament quarter-finals 1: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

Orton started punishing Rey with his pendant stomps. But the high flyer came back with a springboard cross-body block. He also delivered a wheelbarrow bulldog and dropped Orton into the second rope. The 619 move was next for him but Orton countered that with a DDT. Mysterio suddenly picked up the win via a roll-up. An angry Orton dropped him with an RKO after the match was over.

World Cup tournament quarter-finals 2: Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

Jeff Hardy started the match with a Mule Kick. The Miz gave some of the YES kicks before Hardy gave him an inverted atomic drop and a low dropkick for a two count. He also hit the Whisper of the Wind. But the Miz escaped the Twist of Fate attempt and tried to steal the win via legs on the ropes. Hardy went for his pendant move for a second time when Miz countered with a Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

World Cup tournament quarter-finals 3: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

The power of Bobby Lashley was on full display as he started the match giving a spinebuster to Rollins for a near fall. Rollins got out of a chin lock to hit a neck breaker on him. He delivered two suicidal dives to keep the big man down. Even after failing with a Buckle Bomb, he managed to climb the top rope and give a frog splash. He hit The Stomp quickly for the win.

World Cup tournament quarter-finals 4: Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler tried to show some of his amateur wrestling skills. But that did not work as Kurt Angle gave a belly-to-belly suplex. He quickly followed with two German suplexed with the third one on the floor. Ziggler took the upper hand by sending Angle into the ring steps but ate an Angle Slam. The Raw GM quickly locked the ankle lock only to be sent into the turnbuckles. Ziggler hit a Zig-zag to get a huge win.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar(c) vs The New Day

Big E and Kofi Kingston represented the New Day in this match. Big E was rolling giving suplexes to Cesaro who lifted his knees up while E went for a splash. But Big E was up quickly and gave a spear to Sheamus through the middle ropes. Kofi neutralized Cesaro with a Trouble in Paradise. But Big Show distracted E and hit him with a KO punch. Sheamus followed up with a Brogue Kick to retain the tag team titles at Crown Jewel.

World Cup Tournament Semi Finals 1: Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Rey Mysterio gave a kick to Miz followed by a splash to take early control. But he injured his ribs which the Miz targeted throughout the match. Mysterio came back with a DDT and went for a 619. Miz countered it with the Skull Crushing Finale but did not get three counts. Mysterio hit the 619 but missed the frog splash as Miz rolled him up for the pinfall win.

World Cup Tournament Semi Finals 2: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

It was a back and forth going that continued around outside the ring for sometimes. A verbal distraction by McIntyre helped Ziggler to capitalise with a Spike DDT. But Rollins Ripcord Knee for a near fall. He hit a suicidal dive to put both the heels down. Ziggler hit him with a Zig-zag for a near fall. Rollins went for a top rope splash but Ziggler caught him straight with a superkick to go into the finals.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles(c) vs Samoa Joe

The WWE champion targeted Joe's knees to gain early advantages. But Joe hit a snap kick to which Styles barely avoided the pinfall. He was able to strike back with a plancha/forearm smash combo followed by the Calf Crusher. Joe fought back and applied his own Coquina Clutch. Styles fought back from it and hit him with a Pele Kick. He followed up with a Phenomenal Forearm to retain his WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin hit Strowman from the back with the Universal title before the bell rang. Lesnar took advantage of it and hit two F-5s to the Monster among Men but failed to get the pinfall. Lesnar hit the third F-5 on the floor but Strowman beat referee's ten counts. Lesnar continued his domination with two more F-5s to finally put away Strowman. He became the new Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.

WWE World Cup Final: Shane McMahon vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Miz attacked Dolph Ziggler from behind prior to the start of the match. While jumping on the floor, he tweaked his knees and the officials took him back to the locker room. Shane McMahon competed against Ziggler representing Smackdown. Ziggler hit a Zig-Zag but McMahon kicked out. McMahon threw some punches to set up for a Coast to Coast. He executed it successfully to win the match and the world cup tournament.

Tag Team Match: Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs The Undertaker and Kane

Undertaker and Kane was in control of the match. The latter one put Triple H through a table via a chokeslam. But somehow his mask came off his face as HBK connected with a moon sault. He also gave the Undertaker a Sweet Chin Music for a two count. 'Taker took control with a guillotine leg-drop to Shawn. The two brother of destruction went for Tombstone Piledrivers but Shawn hit Kane with another superkick. Triple H followed up with the Pedigree for the victory.