WWE Crown Jewel Results 2019: Winners, Reaction and Highlights From October 31

Check out the results from this historic night:

20-man battle royale

The pre-show of Crown Jewel hosted this battle royal which saw Humberto Carrillo shock the world by eliminating Rowan to earn a shot at the US title match on the main show of the PPV.

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Valesquez

Brock Lesnar picked up an easy win in this match by applying the Kimura Lock on his opponent within minutes of the start of the match. He denied to let go of Cain, which forced Rey Mysterio, who was at ringside to bring a steel chair. Lesnar shoved Rey off the ring and delivered an F-5 to Cain on the chair. Rey backfired by unloading some chair shots on Lesnar to send him for a retreat.

9-team World Cup tag team turmoil match: The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The O.C. vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Lucha House Party vs. The B-Team vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

The OCs Karl Anderson and Luke Harper vs. Viking Raiders turned out to be the final match of this turmoil. Gallows stopped the Raiders to execute a top rope move and tagged in Anderson to successfully land the Magic Killer on Erik to get the pinfall win and become the best tag team of the world.

Cesaro vs. Mansoor

The crowd at Crown Jewel gave a thunderous reception to the hometown hero Mansoor before the match began. Cesaro locked in the Sleeper Hold on Mansoor which was countered with a Sleeper of his own followed by a tornado DDT. Cesaro then locked in the Crossface on Mansoor who came back with a Powerbomb. In the end, Mansoor pulled off a Moonsault to get the win.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Strowman took early control of the matchup after Fury received a pyro-oriented entrance. He delivered shoulder blocks and splashes onto the corner before Fury nailed him with a Drive-By. Strowman hit back with Shoulder charges across the ring but received two back to back punches and fell outside on the floor. He failed to respond to the referee's ten counts to digest a count-out loss. Strowman got irate about the outcome and hit Fury with a Running Powerslam after the match.

United States Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Carrillo started this title match at Crown Jewel with some offensive moves which continued until AJ hit him with a Brainbuster. Carrillo hit two Moonsaults but failed to earn the pinfall. He hurt his knees during the second Moonsault and, that allowed AJ to lock in the Calf Crusher and follow up with the Phenomenal Forearm to get the win.

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

The historic matchup started with big pyro entrances for the two competitors. Lacey had the early control by countering Sharpshooter attempts from Natalya and hitting her with a Fisherman Suplex. She followed up with a Moonsault for a two count. Natalya finally managed to lock in the Sharpshooter on Lacey to get the submission win.

Team Hulk Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali) vs. Team Ric Flair (Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre)

Roman Reigns received the hot tag in the closing moments of this tag team matchup to unleash his wrath on all of the opponents. He connected with a Superman Punch on Orton and downed everyone with a high-flying move over all of his opponents. Orton nailed him with an RKO but Reigns kicked out! Orton hit another RKO on Ali after which Reigns caught him with the spear to get the big victory on behalf of Team Hogan.

WWE Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Fiend showed super-human strength during this matchup who digested eight Stomps from Seth Rollins with some of them being performed on the stage. But he still managed to back up on his feet, every time. An irate Rollins sent Wyatt down into a large stack of production cases off the stage. Sparks and pyro went out as this happens. But Wyatt still raised and put down a stunned Rollins for the pinfall win. He stood on the ramp as the new Universal Champion to close Crown Jewel.

Results:

Humberto Carrillo won the 20-Man Battle Royal for the right to challenge U.S. Champion AJ Styles (Kickoff Match)

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar def. Cain Velasquez

The O.C. win the Tag Team Turmoil match to capture the WWE Tag Team World Cup and become the best tag team in the world

Mansoor def. Cesaro

Tyson Fury def. Braun Strowman via Count-out

Samir Singh def. R-Truth to become the 24/7 Champion

United States Champion AJ Styles def. Humberto Carrillo

Natalya def. Lacey Evans

Team Hogan def. Team Flair

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins to become the new Universal Champion (Falls Count Anywhere Match)