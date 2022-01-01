WWE Day 1: Big Wrestlemania 38 angle is reportedly planned

Possibly, this angle will go down during the Universal Championship match where Roman Reigns defends against Brock Lesnar.



As reported earlier, this match doesn’t mark the end of the ongoing feud between these two on Smackdown. The reigning champion is still the favourite on retaining his gold while the challenger won’t back down from his quest on picking it up, one more time.



Amid the critical COVID-19 situation, several top WWE talents were kept off RAW taping and live events this week, either due to positive COVID-19 tests or as a precautionary measure so that they remain available for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.



WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of those names who was pulled from a few house shows. It’s believed that it’s a precautionary measure to make sure that the headliner match for WWE Day 1 remains intact.



Plus, WWE is hell-bent on pulling off the rumoured angle during this match after which fans will be clamoring for the third bout between them in this ongoing rivalry. No update is available on what the angle will exactly be but Paul Heyman will play a huge role in it.



Wrestling Observer previously provided updates on how WWE officials wanted to do everything possible to ensure the presence of Reigns, Lesnar, and Heyman on the first PPV event of 2022. Whatever happens in this WWE Network Specials, it is supposed to lead us to WrestleMania 38 in some form.



At this point, Seth Rollins is the only confirmed COVID-19 positive from the Raw roster. Based on recent changes in recent WWE live events, these are the talents who missed recent shows – Rollins, WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella, Bobby Lashley, King Xavier Woods, Erik, Austin Theory, Omos, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.



Since some of these names are booked in top matches for WWE Day 1, there could be some changes on the actual card of the show. The rap group Migos is being advertised for the PPV to promote their “Straightenin” single but no update is there on what they will actually be doing.

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications