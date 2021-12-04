WWE Day 1: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns title match confirmed

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Dec. 4: WWE Day 1 is about to kick things off in a grand way for the WWE in 2022 as the company is offering the biggest match possible in the Universal Championship. The PPV will see Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar.



Originally, Sami Zayn was supposed to get the title shot as he’s the number-one contender for the title by winning the Black Friday Battle Royal, last week. But Brock Lesnar made his return on WWE TV and talked Zayn into getting his title shot right there on Smackdown.





Lesnar also interrupted Zayn and Sonya Deville in a backstage segment as the latter announced that Lesnar would headline WWE Day 1 with the winner of Zayn vs. Reigns SmackDown main event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.Before the main event, Zayn cut a promo with Brock Lesnar being present in the ring to watch his back. Zayn ended up reminding how Lesnar was defeated by Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. An irate beast then ended up taking out Zayn with three German suplexes and two F5s.

As Lesnar made his exit The Bloodline - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos came out for the main event. Reigns quickly defeated Zayn with a Spear followed by the Guillotine chokehold submission move in just seconds.



After this win, Reigns vs. Lesnar was plugged in by the Smackdown commentary team for WWE Day 1 and it was also officially announced by the WWE. This will be their second match of the ongoing feud as Reigns retained over Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back on October 21, due to interference by The Usos and Heyman.



Speaking of The Usos, The SmackDown Tag Team Champions will also be defending at the inaugural PPV. It was announced during this week’s SmackDown on FOX that Jimmy and Jey Usos will face The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods with the title hanging in the balance.