WWE Day 1: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns title match confirmed

Bengaluru, Dec. 4: WWE Day 1 is about to kick things off in a grand way for the WWE in 2022 as the company is offering the biggest match possible in the Universal Championship. The PPV will see Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar.
Originally, Sami Zayn was supposed to get the title shot as he’s the number-one contender for the title by winning the Black Friday Battle Royal, last week. But Brock Lesnar made his return on WWE TV and talked Zayn into getting his title shot right there on Smackdown.
.@BrockLesnar challenges @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle at #WWEDay1! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/8E3eWjAzBM pic.twitter.com/qEh5C3gOza— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
.@SamiZayn is feeling the wrath of #TheBeast!#SmackDown @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/CDcxPNq86H— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
As Lesnar made his exit The Bloodline - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos came out for the main event. Reigns quickly defeated Zayn with a Spear followed by the Guillotine chokehold submission move in just seconds.
After this win, Reigns vs. Lesnar was plugged in by the Smackdown commentary team for WWE Day 1 and it was also officially announced by the WWE. This will be their second match of the ongoing feud as Reigns retained over Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back on October 21, due to interference by The Usos and Heyman.
Speaking of The Usos, The SmackDown Tag Team Champions will also be defending at the inaugural PPV. It was announced during this week’s SmackDown on FOX that Jimmy and Jey Usos will face The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods with the title hanging in the balance.
Got him!#SmackDown #KingWoods @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/K5Q0Qg2asf— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
The Usos and The New Day have been feuding for several weeks now as Woods and Jey Uso were put into a match, last night. It was disqualified as Jimmy interfered and received a beatdown from Woods and Kofi, afterward. The tag title match was announced following this.
King Woods & @TrueKofi want the @WWEUsos at #WWEDay1! @AustinCreedWins #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3uMcrF82LX— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
