WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Match card, schedule and predictions

It makes the count of title matches seven on one single night. While, an Ironman match will be an added attraction of the night. Plus the women's title match will be contested under Extreme Rules stipulation in the presence of Ronda Rousey. Apart from these, two behemoths will fight it out in a first-time main event for a chance at a future title shot.

The Extreme Rules event will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV schedule of the event in India, are as follows,

Live Telecast: Monday, July 16, 5.30 AM (WWE Network/Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Repeat telecast: Monday, July 16, 5 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Wednesday, July 18, 9 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Sunday, July 22, 2 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Check out the full match card with predictions:

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Prediction: This is just a filler match just like the PPV itself. There's no explanation why this match has been inserted into Extreme Rules without proper announcement. Fans would be least interested in this bout where Corbin is favorite to win due to his recent push on WWE Raw.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B-Team

Prediction: The short streak of the B-Team is coming to an end finally. These two lower card talents could have expected the least to be a part of a main show PPV match. Well, they would barely get to cherish it as Hardy & Wyatt are ready to squash them.

Raw Women’s Championship (Extreme Rules) Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Prediction: This match has all the tools for what it takes to be the main event contest. The Extreme Rules capacity, Ronda Rousey at ringside, the clash between Bliss and Jax is a mouth-watering one. Rousey's presence should give the upper hand to Jax to reclaim the title. But Mickie James will play a vital role and help the champ to retain her title as Bliss vs. Rousey is almost finalized for Summerslam, thereafter.

SmackDown Women’s Championship (Shark Cage) Match

Carmella vs. Asuka

Prediction: Sudden inclusion of the shark cage has raised the anticipation for this contest. The main reason to add this into the equation is to neutralize Ellsworth from the match. But given his little frame, he could escape the cage at any point to help Carmella. And if you consider the recent mean streak of the champion, she's the favorite to retain the belt.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

Prediction: The hype for this tag match is sky-high after the reunion of Team Hell No. But Kane is just a part-timer in WWE and hence his team might not win a championship at this point. Bryan and Kane are expected to hand the Bludgeon Brothers a win. The Miz might also interfere in this match to cost Team Hell No the matchup.

30 Minute Iron Man Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

Prediction: These two veteran superstars will steal the show in this slobber-knocker of a match. In the end, McIntyre will be the difference as he will do the favor of Ziggler. This bonafide villain will help his partner to retain the IC title and this in turn will allow Rollins to move on to the next feud for Summerslam.

United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Prediction: Despite Hardy being a strong champion, his US title run has not been up to the mark so far. This run needs to end now and Nakamura seems to be the best candidate to win it. He has been the strongest heel on Smackdown for quite a while and needs a title by his side.

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Rusev

Prediction: Rusev getting a shot at the WWE title is a good news for the fans. But the creative team is unlikely to gift him the title with Summerslam just a month away. Future ads have already revealed that AJ will retain the championship. The outcome should not be any different in this title match at Extreme Rules.

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

Prediction: This is fight is almost confirmed as the main event for Extreme Rules which should give us a matchup to remember for a long time. It's a first-time contest between the two behemoths which is expected to be extremely physical. The outcome of the match stands 50-50 at this and depends on future plans by the creative.

Both the participants have solid backing to headline Summerslam against Brock Lesnar and it will be interesting to see whom WWE allows to be the main eventer at the next PPV event.