WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 15, 2022

Mr. Money in the Bank will be in attendance on the blue brand, this time to compete in a match against a babyface superstar. Also, the storyline to crown a new challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle will continue on the July 15 Smackdown that takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

After dropping the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey is all game to get back her title as soon as possible. She was quick to set up the rematch against Liv at Summerslam which has also been added to the card of the premium live event.

But, Natalya demanded that she should be credited for Morgan’s win. Without her Sharpshooter, there’d be no way that Morgan would become the champion at MITB.

Even though Rousey was still feeling the effect of the Sharpshooter, she wasted no time to make the Queen of Harts tap out with her armbar submission. But that loss didn’t stop Nattie from getting booked in a match that could lead her to Summerslam.

As announced last week, Natalya will compete against Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in a non-title capacity Championship Contender’s Match. If the self-proclaimed BOAT can pick up a win then the confirmed Summerslam title match could convert into a Triple Threat.

Mr. Money in the Bank Theory had the audacity to interrupt the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on last week’s Smackdown. He simply roamed around the ring indicating that lurking around the champion would now be a routine thing.

Moving on, the brass superstar also dared to cross paths with Brock Lesnar on Raw. Tonight, he is booked to compete in a match against Madcap Moss and a win will keep the momentum going in his favor, heading into Summerslam.

A high-stakes match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for an opportunity to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle was scheduled to be the Smackdown main event last week.

But The Celtic Warrior was in no mood of competing as he felt to be infected by the cold in the arena. As a result, his opponent ended up facing the unpredictable Butch and also picked up a win within a few minutes.

Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland tried to go for an attack on McIntyre after the match but the latter one managed to frighten them off the ring using his sword, Angela.

The contender’s spot for the world titles at Clash at the Castle still remains empty as we expect an update on the situation. Perhaps, McIntyre vs. Sheamus with a stipulation could be added to Summerslam on tonight’s Smackdown.