WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 18, 2022

As per WWE’s advertisements, the two top champions will 'collide’, while the two rivals for the Smackdown Women’s Title may also engage in another physical confrontation when the show airs from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the main event of the March 5 live event from Madison Square Garden, Brock Lesnar successfully defended his WWE Title against the up-and-rising Raw Superstar Austin Theory.

After the match was over, Lesnar was attacked by Reigns and The Usos. Brock was able to fight off The Bloodline on his own until Paul Heyman distracted at the turnbuckle. Reigns capitalized by hitting Brock in the back with a steel chair.

Reigns then used the chair and the steel ring steps to leave Lesnar bloodied. The Tribal Chief also delivered a Rock Bottom finisher on the steps to conclude the MSG live event standing over Lesnar while holding the WWE and Universal title belts over his head.

An irate Lesnar then opened last week’s Smackdown, issuing a warning over what The Bloodline did to him at the World’s Most Famous Arena. He also proceeded to call out Reigns for a confrontation but Heyman came out to inform that Reigns was not there.

Lesnar ended up Heyman to the backstage area but Heyman jumped into an SUV and sped away while the WWE Champion was taking out the security guys.

Now, WWE has announced that The Beast and The Head of the Table “will collide” during this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX in a face-to-face segment which takes just two weeks before their Winner Takes All Title Unification Match at Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

Not much details are available on what WWE has in store for the confrontation but the official preview for this segment goes as follows:

“After suffering a steel step onslaught at the hands of The Bloodline during a MSG Live Event, an irate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on a mission to get even with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and dish out the full retribution that is The Beast.

"Find out what happens when Lesnar collides with The Head of the Table, just weeks before The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.”

Removed one week since Ronda Rousey surprised SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with an ankle lock to tap the latter one out, the two Superstars engaged in another heated verbal warfare.

The back-and-forth exchange ended with Flair, “The Opportunity” promising to make The Baddest Woman on the Planet tap out before last week’s Smackdown.

Staying true to her words, the champion applied an innovative submission maneuver of her own on Rousey to unleash her ruthless side in a brutal parking lot brawl between the two WrestleMania 38 opponents.

The Queen suplex-ed The Rowdy One on the hood of the car before bending Rousey’s body in an excruciating submission maneuver to put an end to the show.

Now, it’s time for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner to seek revenge against the second-generation athlete.

WWE hasn’t officially announced anything for tonight’s Smackdown except for the Reigns-Lesnar “collide” segment.

But the WWE Events website has advertised Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and Shayna Baszler hinting that these names will be engaged in top matches in Flair’s hometown.