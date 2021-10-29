WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: October 29, 2021

The reigning Universal Champion’s challenger was suspended after some ruthless actions, hinting a new contender could be on the way. Also, Survivor Series builds are about to begin this week on Smackdown which takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

No official segment has been announced for tonight’s episode but we expect Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be the center of attraction, as always. He is basking in the glory of his ongoing title reign and the countless Superstars he’s put down during this timespan.

The Head of the Table was so confident that he went on to provoke Brock Lesnar after retaining over him in a controversial fashion at Crown Jewel. In response, The Beast Incarnate unleashed a heinous attack on Reigns and his cousins, The Usos.

Due to chaos, WWE Official Adam Pearce had no choice but to indefinitely suspend Brock Lesnar. The announcement didn’t go well for Pearce as he digested an F-5 but it was good enough to keep Lesnar away from WWE TV, for the time being. Now we expect to learn who’s coming next after Roman’s title.

It’s not mandatory for WWE to book the top superstar for his next championship feud as Survivor Series is the next stop for the company where every champion is booked against respective champions from the Raw brand. So, Roman is already scheduled to face WWE Champion Big E in a much-anticipated match which should be made official, tonight.

Thus, from the Women’s division, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to take on Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in another Champion vs. Champion match. Meanwhile, the segment that took place between these two talents was the main talking point following last week’s show.

Charlotte Flair went out of the script in an attempt to downgrade Lynch’s status, a move that was criticized by the WWE Officials. She was escorted out of the building to avoid any further confrontations.

Furthermore, she was pulled by WWE from further media appearances. With Sasha Banks already gunning for her title, it’ll be interesting to see how The Queen’s controversial acts affect her title reign.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs interrupted Happy Talk segment by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in order to rock Supersized SmackDown. Then Corbin was able to get a small amount of payback from the mid-card champion.

Last week, in a Championship Contender Match, the 2019 King of the Ring winner defeated the King of Strong Styles, capitalizing on the ringside distractions by Moss and Boogs.

That being said, Happy Corbin is obliged to receive his first title match opportunity following the positive change in fortune. Over on Smackdown, an announcement regarding this championship match should be made.