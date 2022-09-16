WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 16, 2022

With all the speculations ongoing regarding his next stint in the WWE, we await to learn what the wrestling promotion would possibly have in store for the superstar with an MMA background.

Plus, a Fatal-4-Way Match will also be there to crown the new challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles when the September 16th episode of Friday Night Smackdown airs from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

What does @LoganPaul have in store for the blue brand? Find out tomorrow night on #SmackDown! https://t.co/O8iu6Ccwg0 pic.twitter.com/5d9MxYz3db — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2022

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship In the main event of Clash at the Castle 2022 premium live event. Being in a limited deal with the WWE, he's not currently scheduled to appear in the next PLE named Extreme Rules 2022.

It's expected that the next time we will see Reigns defending his title will be at the Crown Jewel premium live event in early November. That being said, WWE has also been teasing a surprising name to lock horns with The Tribal Chief.

Unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. He told 'the boys' to acknowledge him but Logan didn't follow his instruction and rather claimed that he could beat the champion, on any given night.

Roman then asked his Wiseman Paul Heyman to take care of the situation as the latter claimed that he will 'bestow upon' the wisdom that Logan Paul desperately lacks. Logan backfired by asking what or how Heyman intends to do about those comments.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then sent out an invitation to Paul to appear on Smackdown and settle things via a confrontation. WWE has since been promoting the celebrity YouTuber to appear on the blue brand, to begin a program with Roman, possibly for a match at Crown Jewel 2022.

A brutal main event match took place, last week on Smackdown between Drew McIntyre and the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa after the latter cost the former his title match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

The match was interrupted by a sudden attack from Karrion Kross who locked in the Kross Jacket submission to pass out McIntyre and thereby send a chilling message that he isn't impressed by 'The Chosen One.'

McIntyre will be there on tonight's Smackdown to seek redemption against Kross for his dual attacks in recent times. This should possibly set up the non-title main event match for Extreme Rules 2022 between the Scottish Warrior and the former two-time NXT Women's Champion.

A week ago on Raw, Braun Strowman made his return and obliterated eight Superstars in his path - The New Day, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios as they were battling out for a title match opportunity.

The sudden attack by the Monster among Men led to disqualification to the Undisputed Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Contenders' Match and hence there will be a replay. As confirmed by the WWE, the four teams will once again battle on Smackdown to become the next contenders to the champions, The Usos.

Which team will earn the next shot at current undisputed tag title-holders in this chaotic affair? We'll find out on the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX.