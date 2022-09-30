WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 30, 2022

Women's Tag Team Champions - DAMAGE CTRL faction will also be present on the show as their leader will feature in a singles competition against a newly turned babyface superstar.

Plus, Hit Row and Los Latharios will duke it out in a tag match on the September 30 Friday Night Smackdown that airs from the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Roman Reigns returned to Smackdown, last week after a gap of two weeks following Clash at the Castle to talk about his WWE Crown Jewel title defense against Logan Paul.

Besides, he was acknowledged by Solo Sikoa during The Bloodline's Acknowledgment Ceremony that ended in a sweeter way as Sami Zayn was officially given the 'Honorary Uce' tag by WWE's Tribal Chief.

Later that night, Solo Sikoa delivered an onslaught backstage attack on Ricochet and Madcap Moss by coming in aid of Sami Zayn. Following the chaotic scene, it was announced that the two Bloodline allies will team up in a tag match.

Sikoa and Zayn will be seen in action against 'The One and Only' and one of the most fired-up of Superstars on the Smackdown roster. After getting recent spots in The Bloodline, there'll be an additional burden on the heel duo to prove their superiority to Roman Reigns with a win.

In the second tag team match announced for Smackdown, Los Latharios - Humberto and Angel will take on Hit Row - Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis after what transpired during a backstage altercation.

Hit Row hosted a backstage 'VIP Watch Party' featuring the Smackdown roster members where Los Lotharios were constantly flirting with "B-Fab" Briana Brandy. As a result, the so-called 'Lethal Lovers' were asked to leave the scene.

Insulted by this, Latharios pounced on Dolla and Adonis, later the night with an attack. Hit Row will now look for payback against the two Mexican Superstars and a win could also put them into the tag team titles picture.

Being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) are making regular appearances on both Raw/Smackdown and this week will be no exception.

For the first time in more than a year, Bayley will return to singles competition on the blue brand as she takes on Shotzi. This match was set up as a result of the latter's character transition over the past couple of weeks.

Since dropping the tag belts to Kai and SKY, Raquel Rodriguez has been on a mission of taking out the DAMAGE CTRL members on her own. Despite picking up wins, Big Mami Cool was victimized as the adversary group had the number game in their favor.

To her and the WWE Universe's shock, Shotzi made her way out to the ring for two consecutive weeks to make the save. This was a sudden happening of converting the green-haired superstar into a babyface as Raquel's original tag team partner, Aliyah is injured.

Shotzi has made her intentions clear of opposing DAMAGE CTRL and as a result, she will now have to go toe-to-toe with the longest-reigning Smackdown Women's Champion in history in possibly the biggest match of her career so far.

Will the nefarious DAMAGE CTRL stand tall against Shotzi? Or, Will Raquel Rodriguez be able to help her inadvertent ally to upstage the self-proclaimed Role Model of the WWE? We'll have to tune in to this all-new episode of Smackdown on FOX for the answers.