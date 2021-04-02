WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: April 2, 2021

After the controversial ending of the Universal Title clash at WWE FastLane 2021, Daniel Bryan demanded a rematch. WWE Official Adam Pearce considered his demand and by the end of last week’s SmackDown, he granted Bryan a spot in the Universal Championship showdown at WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and Hall of Famer Edge, in a Triple Threat.

Needless to say, that the decision made the Rated-R Superstar irate as his herculean effort of toppling 29 other Superstars to win Royal Rumble 2021 to secure a one-on-one title opportunity went in vain.

So he snapped and brought out some devil acts to destroy both his opponents with chair shots. With WrestleMania approaching closer, we wonder whether the eleven-time world champion is determined more than ever, to win back the gold he never lost.

Multi-platform celebrity Logan Paul is coming to WWE SmackDown to be involved in a feud between two of the very best friends. Sami Zayn appeared last week on The KO Show with Kevin Owens to announce that he will hold a red carpet premiere for his conspiracy documentary where Paul will be his special guest, this week.

In that very same segment, Kevin Owens challenged Sami Zayn to a match at WrestleMania 37 which was accepted and the match was later announced for Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now, Wrestling Observer reports that Logan Paul will also be involved in the Owens vs. Zayn match and his role could be of a Special Guest Referee or a Ring Enforcer. The confirmation awaits on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair continued with her momentums on the biggest match of her career when she defeated veteran Natalya in a singles encounter, last week. The EST of WWE also returned Sasha Banks' slap from WWE FastLane with one of her own. But Banks ultimately prevailed by hitting a Backstabber. The Boss is vicious than ever exposing her heel-ish side and Belair must be prepared enough to hit her back.

Seth Rollins found himself in a rematch with Shinsuke Nakamura following their grueling WWE FastLane encounter. The SmackDown Savior escaped a Kinsasha attempt and planted the King of Strong Styles with a Stomp for the win.

Rollins then attacked Nakamura demanding respect forcing Cesaro to rush in for payback. The altercation continued where Cesaro accepted a WrestleMania match against Rollins but not before leaving him in a dazed state via the Swing. The Messiah is fuming over this and he must be coming with a receipt for the Swiss Cyborg when SmackDown airs with the latest episode.