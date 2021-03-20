WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: March 19, 2021

Also, last-minute builds for Sunday’s FastLane event were provided when the show aired from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the results and recap of SmackDown before FastLane:

A backstage argument between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair opened SmackDown after which the champion arrived in the ring for her title defense against Nia Jax (with Shayna Baszler).

The challenger was in control after a Legdrop when Belair came out to add distraction. Baszler accidentally hit Jax with a stiff knee and Banks capitalized with the Jacknnife cover for the pinfall win to retain.

Seth Rollins came out next to the ring to claim that Cesaro is jealous of him. He also said he himself deserves to be a WrestleMania main eventer, while Cesaro is just a failure who couldn't grad that 'brass ring.'

Cesaro’s former tag team partner Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and told him to stop running his mouth. Nakamura then suddenly took out Rollins with a Kinshasa to end the segment.

The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio was the next match on SmackDown. Ford went for a top rope move but Rey shoved him off there while Dominik already had Dawkins on his shoulder. Rey then helped Dom to roll up Dawkins for the win.

The Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable confronted The Mysterios after the match which led to another tag match straight away in the presence of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions - Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode who joined the announce table.

Rey was neutralized after Otis sent him to the ringside barrier. Gable hit a German Suplex on Dominik to which Otis followed up with a top rope splash for the win.

Daniel Bryan was out next on SmackDown to cut a promo on how Edge thinks he can defeat Roman Reigns, while he knows that he can defeat Roman. Bryan also claimed that he will make Roman tap out at FastLane after which the Universal Champion walked out with Paul Heyman by his side.

From the ramp, Roman informed that he has never tapped out in his entire career, and he would rather die in the ring before he taps out to Bryan. Bryan told Roman that he will break him at FastLane to end the segment.

Next up, King Corbin competed in a singles contest against Sami Zayn with Kevin Owens at ringside announce table. Zayn exposed the turnbuckles but the referee argued with him for doing so. Corbin took advantage as he hit the End of Days for an easy win.

After the match, Sami continued with the conspiracy theory against him and he wanted Kevin Owens to back him up as they're childhood friends. Owens wasn’t ready to accept the proposal and as a result, Sami kicked him in the face for not believing in his words.

Intercontinental Champion Big E next appeared on SmackDown and he wanted to get a piece of Apollo Crews before Sunday at FastLane. He rode a golf cart to look out for Crews all over Tropicana Field. The two eventually confronted as E destroyed Crews in the backstage. The officials stopped E as Apollo stole the golf cart to escape from the scene.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler then competed in a match against Bianca Belair which ended in a No Contest as Natalya and Tamina Snuka attacked both the participants. Baszler was sent over the announce table after which Tamina Superkick-ed Beliar to knock her down in the ring.

SmackDown main event match saw Edge return to action against Jey Uso to become the Special Enforcer for the Universal Title match at Fastlane. Daniel Bryan was at ringside in the announce table for this match where Edge dropped Uso with a top rope Hurricunrana before he hit the Edgecution.

He, however, missed the Spear as Uso delivered a Superkick and followed up with the Frogsplash but Edge kicked out of the resultant pin attempt, and sent Uso hand-first to the mat. Edge then connected with a Spear for the win to become the Special Enforcer at FastLane.

After the match, Roman Reigns Speared Edge from behind before he invited Daniel Bryan into the ring. Uso attacked Bryan at ringside before he sent him into the ring as Reigns planted him a Spear. The Head of the Table stood tall over Bryan before SmackDown went off air.