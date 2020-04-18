WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: April 17, 2020

Two Money In The Bank ladder match qualifiers took place from both male and female divisions. A number one contender determinant match was there whereas Sonya Deville tried to clear the air with Mandy Rose when SmackDown aired on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

SmackDown was kicked off by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross who hosted a Moment of Bliss with Braun Strowman as the guest. The champion received the old black sheep mask as a gift from Wyatt as we heard him laughing through the sound system of the arena. It was also informed that Strowman would defend the Universal title against Wyatt at Money In The Bank.

Sasha Banks vs Tamina was the opening contest of SmackDown where Bayley tried to distract the latter name, on several occasions. Finally, Lacey Evans came out to drop Bayley on the floor. The distraction allowed Tamina to connect with a couple of Superkicks on Banks to pin her. Tamina has now become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sheamus Brogue-Kicked his way to a squash victory against NXT star Denzel Dejournette before confronting Michael Cole and saying that he is unhappy with Jeff Hardy. Apparently, Cole mentioned Hardy to ruin his winning celebration moments.

Naomi vs. Dana Brooke competed in a Money In The Bank Qualifying Match on SmackDown. Brooke had the early control by hitting body scissors. Naomi countered with a Springboard Kick and her pendant rear-view move. She then went for the split-legged moonsault but Brooke moved out of the way and rolled her up to secure the pinfall victory.

Sonya Deville ended up blasting Mandy Rose for being selfish on SmackDown during their reconnecting session. Dolph Ziggler appeared and tried to soothe Mandy when Otis came out to heat up the situation. Sonya climbed in the back of Otis allowing Ziggler to attack Otis. But Otis overpowered Ziggler with a Slam and hit a Caterpillar Elbow Drop to plant Ziggler.

A second Money In The Bank Qualifier took place between Cesaro and Daniel Bryan on SmackDown. Cesaro applied the Crossface submission to which Bryan reversed with the YES lock. Cesaro got rid of that and leveled Bryan with a Clothesline and tried to go for an arm-bar. Bryan countered again with the YES Lock to pick up the submission victory.

King Corbin attacked Elias backstage as he was trying to present his next song. Corbin hit him with multiple scepter shots followed by a breaking a guitar on his back.

The Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with the lineup of Big E vs. Jey Uso vs. The Miz was the main event match of the show. Miz and Jey double-teamed on E by putting him through the announce table.

E tried to come back with a Uranage but Uso Superkicked him. Miz came from behind and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Uso before locking in the Figure Four submission hold. E broke it up and connected with the Big Ending to secure the pinfall victory. Thus, E won the tag titles on behalf of The New Day to send the show off-air.