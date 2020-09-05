WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: September 4, 2020

A Number-one Contender's Fatal-4-Way match was set for his title whereas the Women’s Tag Team Titles were also on the line when the show aired from WWE’s ThunderDome aka the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results:

Pyro works were on full display as the new Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way out to the ring to kick off SmackDown. His manager Paul Heyman cut a solid promo on how people won't understand his efficiency as a manager whereas Reigns reminded everyone about wrecking his opponents at Payback 2020.

Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz and John Morrison were opening the contest for the Number-one Contender's position for SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Otis hit a double splash on Miz and Morrison. He followed up with the Caterpillar and a Vader Bomb for the win. His victory moments were short lived as Morrison escaped with Otis' Money in the Bank briefcase.

Big E was attacked backstage by Sheamus who hit a Brogue Kick and then went to a car to drive him down into the hood and part of the windshield with a White Noise. An injured E was taken to the hospital who won't be able to compete in the Number-one Contender's Fatal-4-Way.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were on the line on SmackDown where Sasha Banks and Bayley competed against the champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Bayley was unable to secure the pin even after a top rope elbow and a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex. The challengers went to the top rope and hit a double crossbody but Jax rolled through and scored the reverse pinfall on both Banks and Bayley at the same time to retain.

After the match, it was informed that Sasha Banks suffered a serious knee injury during the match. Bayley turned on her and started stomping Banks down. She sent the knees to ring steps and hit a DDT on those on the floor. Bayley took a steel chair and wrapped it around Banks' neck. She leaped off the top rope on it to hurt her, further.

Sami Zayn complained about how SmackDown crew members never mentioned him as the Intercontinental Championship. Jeff Hardy cut him off and said all he has to do is to fight him for the Undisputed Champion's spot. AJ Styles also arrived at the scene to ensue a brawl. AJ took out Hardy whereas Sami took a cheap shot on AJ before leaving the ring.

Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Jey Uso (replacing injured Big E) was the Number-one Contender's Fatal 4 Way lineup on SmackDown. Sheamus took out Corbin with a Brogue Kick only to digest a Bro 2 Sleep. Riddle then hit the Floating Bro from Corbin and went to secure the pinfall when Jey Uso hit a Frog Splash to get the pin for the win. He will now challenge cousin Roman Reigns at Clash Of Champions 2020 for the Universal Title. Jey celebrated to send the show off-air.