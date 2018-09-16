WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Preview and Predictions

This year's edition will be a dual brand event after 2016 edition was a Raw branded event and the 2017 edition of the event was hosted by Smackdown.

In the six titles that will be defended tonight, only one championship bout will be inside the demonic structure. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman with Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the Special Guest Referee.

While, the second fight inside the cell will see Jeff Hardy compete inside the deadly structure for the first time in his 12-year WWE career and will face Randy Orton.

Check out the match predictions for Hell in a Cell 2018:

Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs Rusev & Aiden English

Prediction: The New Day became the first team to beat The Bludgeon Brothers and seem to be enjoying plenty of momentum. Their first title defence will take place against Rusev and Aiden English, who are fan favourites.

But, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods' stunning victory over Bludgeon Brothers is regarded as a big achievement and that is why they will probably retain the title.

Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntrye vs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

Prediction: Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have reformed The Shield with Reigns and have been involved in a heated rivalry with Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The rivlary between the two stables is expected to continue for a long time. The two teams will face each other at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 at the MCG in Australia. So, either winner will have to defend the title again. Hence, the belief is the heel duo will retain the belts.

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell Match)

Prediction: Hardy and Orton have been involved in one of the most intense rivalries since Extreme Rules. Orton tried to rip Hardy's ear off just a week after his return from injury. Hardy, however, responded by performing a Swanton Bomb off the stands with Orton set laying on a wooden table.

Due to the intensity of the feud, the pair are set to battle in a Hell in a Cell Match, which promises to be brutal but The Viper should come out the winner in this to start a new feud, probably he could even add himself in the WWE tile picture.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs The Miz & Maryse

Prediction: Daniel Bryan has taken a beating and even lost to The Miz at Summerslam after The A-Lister struck his head with a pair of brass knuckles, which were handed to him by Maryse. The return of Brie Bella should even things now.

A victory for babyface team of Bryan and Bella would even the context ahead of the No1 Contender's decider at WWE Super Show Down. It's also unlikely that Bella returned from retirement to lose a big match ahead of Evolution.

Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

Prediction: Becky Lynch winning the Smackdown Women's Championship belt will be everyone's wish. Fans have followed this angle ever since Summerslam with interest and still support Lynch, even though she has turned heel and blasted the WWE Universe.

The match could end with a disqualification or a countout as the two Smackdown superstars are expected to carry on their feud for a long time and could be a good booking for Evolution PPV as well. So, either way Charlotte will defend her title.

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss

Prediction: Ronda Rousey will successfully defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. The challenger was destroyed at Summerslam and hasn't posed any real danger to the champion in the past few weeks on RAW.

The only thing that could turn the tables is outside interference and there is a big name doing the rounds that could play a role in this matchup. The superstar who we are talking about here is Nia Jax.

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

Prediction: This rivalry may not end at Hell in a Cell. So, the match could go either way. But, to get intensity up a notch, the creative might have AJ Styles defend his title.

Joe has made this rivalry personal by targeting his family in a disturbing manner and has gotten under Styles' skin but when it comes to the WWE Championship the title-holder has proven to have the presence and focus to overcome any obstacle and threat that is placed in front of him.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman (Hell in a Cell Match with Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee)

Prediction: There is no way the creative will have Roman Reigns lose the Universal Championship so quickly after he finally dethroned Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

The Big Dog looks stronger than ever after beating the dominating Lesnar and also has The Shield for support. The question in this match is what kind of role will Foley play and how could he affect the outcome of the fight.