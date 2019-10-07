WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 results and highlights

Both the prime titles from Monday Night Raw were hanging in the balance in these two contests. Plus, from SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan formed a super team to take on the heel duo of Bludgeon Brothers.

Check out the results from the PPV which took place at the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women's Title: Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch

A hellacious bout kicked off Hell in a Cell and it made the fans chant 'this is awesome'. After early domination by Sasha, Becky caught her with a leg-drop on a chair. She then delivered a Bexploder Suplex on a bed of chairs and locked in the Dis-Arm-Her to retain her title via submission.

Tornado Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

Roman started this match with a Samoan Drop on Rowan and went for a Spear but Harper cut him off with a Superkick. The two behemoths then controlled the match until Reigns put Rowan down with a spear through the announce table. Bryan hit some Yes Kicks on Harper and hit the Running Knee on him to which Reigns followed up with a Spear to get the win.

Randy Orton vs. Ali

Ali began this matchup at Hell in a Cell with chops to the chest as Orton raked his eyes to gain momentum. Ali caught him with a big boot and a Facebuster. Orton countered with a second rope draping DDT for a pop. Ali then gave Orton a big kick but walked into a sudden RKO to digest the loss.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

The challengers shockingly turned heel to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Asuka dominated after a Hip Attack on Bliss and locked in the Asuka Lock & Half Crab submission move to punish Bliss who eventually broke the hold and neutralized her with a Cannonball. Asuka then sprayed green mist on Cross' face to pick up the win.

The OCs vs. The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman

It was another impromptu tag team matchup at Hell in a Cell which ended via disqualification. The contest ended in DQ after AJ hit a Phenomenal Forearm on Braun and the OCs started a three-on-one assault on him. Ivar and Erik neutralized the situation by taking out Gallows and Anderson as AJ went for a top rope move on Braun, who caught him with a big right hand to get knocked out.

Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin

It was a rematch from King of the Ring tournament finale inserted into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Corbin talked thrash about Gable before the match began to make him irate. He delivered a big German suplex followed by two corner Cannonballs to which Corbin countered with a Deep Six. Corbin then tried to bring his scepter in the match but the referee stopped him from doing so. Meanwhile, Gable rolled him up to pick up the victory.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Flair started this title match at Hell in a Cell with a Boston Crab submission move but Bayley poked her into the eyes. Bayley mocked Flair trying to lock in a Figure Four but digested a backbreaker and a Natural Selection. Moments later, Flair nailed Bayley with a big boot and bridged into the Figure Eight to pick up the submission victory and become a 10-time Women's Champion.

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Wyatt caught Rollins with a Sister Abigail on the cage wall in the opening sequence after which the match was taken over by the Universal Champion. He delivered back to back Stomps (including one into a huge Mallet), Superkicks and Pedigrees only to see Wyatt kicking out of those, immediately. An irate Rollins took out a Toolbox and Triple H's Sledgehammer to take out Wyatt with it as the referee called out for the disqualification bell. Once the match was over, Wyatt choked out Rollins with the Mandible Claw, out of nowhere to send Hell in a Cell pay-per-view off the air.