WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Spoiler on first-ever match for Universal Title

Bengaluru, June 7: WWE started build up for Hell in a Cell on SmackDown during this past episode as the Women’s Championship match was booked for the PPV, but the Universal Championship match is yet to be announced. It appears that match will come up with a never-before-seen lineup for the WWE Universe.



According to a new report from Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Title against Rey Mysterio at Hell in a Cell. This does explain why he attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio to close out SmackDown, this past week. WWE apparently planted seeds of the upcoming title match with the champion's actions.



The Usos were up against The Mysterios with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles hanging on the balance. Roman Reigns was uncertain about his cousins 'getting the job done' in the hyped match as he decided to interfere and take out the tag champs via a reckless attack.





Thereafter, The Observer provided the below update and thereby a spoiler on WWE's plan about the title match for the June 20 PPV. "Reigns defending against Mysterio is the direction for WWE’s next pay-per-view event, which takes place on June 20. This follows an angle on Friday’s SmackDown where Reigns attacked Mysterio and his son, Dominik."Previously the rumours had that Jimmy Uso was set to battle Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but The Observer recently put those to rest stating Reigns vs. Uso won't be happening at Hell In A Cell. WWE will probably take time to build the feud between two Samoan family members before culminating in a match between the duo.It should be noted that Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio will be a first-ever matchup in WWE history. The two have featured in quite a few tag team matches during The Shield's debut days but they were never put in a singles contest until now. The raw power of The Tribal Chief colliding against high-flying antics from The Master of 619 will be a treat for the pro-wrestling fans.However, we will have to wait and see how things will unfold between the two in the next couple of episodes of SmackDown, leading to the upcoming PPV event. The reports from Observer didn't confirm whether this match will take place inside the Cell structure. Since the feud has only commenced, we assume this one will be a regular match.Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (Rumoured)Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyreBianca Belair (c) vs. BayleyAJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. TBDRhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair