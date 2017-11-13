WWE: Jinder Mahal accepts Triple H's challenge to face him in India

Mahal, the Modern Day Maharaja, was all set to clash with Kewin Owens to defend his WWE championship title. But he lost his title to AJ Styles last week on SmackDown Live.

His loss came as a surprise to several fans ahead of the ambitious India tour, where he's being promoted as a poster boy of the event. But soon after, Triple H posted a video on his Twitter handle and revealed he'll fight against Mahal if the latter agrees to it.

"I decided India that if you want it bad enough, I will reply you. Let me hear your voice and if it is loud enough then I'll return to New Delhi on December 9 and I will step into that ring to compete. But, it won't be against just anybody. It will be for the biggest match in India's history. It will be Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal, the former WWE champion against the King of Kings, The Game, The Cerebral Assassin," Triple H said.

"@WWEIndia...@JinderMahal...I only have one question for you...the question is...India, Jinder Mahal...are you ready?," Triple H signed off.

To his fans' pleasure, Mahal accepted Triple H's challenge and termed it the biggest match of his career.

"@TripleH not only the biggest match in Indian History, but also of my career. Consider the challenge accepted by me, now @wweindia and #wweuniverse India let's all make this happen," tweeted Jinder.

"I'm honoured that you considered me as an opponent in India, in New Delhi. But I must warn you Triple H...you may be the King of Kings but I'm The Modern Day Maharaja and I'm simply unstoppable when I have my people with me. So Delhi walo? Dasso yeh match dekhna chahte hoh aap? Humara Jinder Mahal vs Triple H. Dasso? (So Delhi people, do you want to see Jinder Mahal vs Triple H? Tell)," said Jinder in his video reply to HHH's tweet.

The company is coming back to the subcontinent after last year with the Raw roster. The superstars from the flagship show will be seen performing and entertaining the Indian crowd. The latest development, perhaps, is yet another move to make the contest more exciting. But, it will be interesting to see if it will be a championship match.

There will be two Raw exclusive house shows on December 8th and 9th with two Smackdown superstars added to the card. The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi will be the host to the much-anticipated events.

WWE has officially announced the match card of the event for the two nights which reflected big time changes in the match card a few days back. With the latest development, there are several major changes on the card.