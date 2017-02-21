WWE Monday Night Raw fallout and twitter reactions: February 20

After that, some big news were confirmed for next week's episode where we will be seeing Goldberg on the show.





This will mark the final episode before the Fastlane PPV which means we can expect to see a mega confrontation between Goldberg and Kevin Owens on the show.

This is not all that we have got. Seth Rollins will attend the show. He is still not cleared to compete inside the ring and will be doing an interview where he will talk about Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins.

We certainly expect to get a major update regarding his injury status. He was reportedly present on Birmingham, Alabama to get checked up by the WWE doctors and the details should be disclosed, next week.

After the main show was over, Bayley was pictured by WWE photographers. This was her first photoshoot as the Raw women's champion and her custom championship belt.

Charlotte has revoked her rematch clause and Bayley vs. Charlotte at Fastlane is now official on March 5th.



Neville was also caught by WWE announcer on the fallout show. He talked about the number one contender, Jack Gallagher who has caught his attention, lately. These two will battle it out at Fastlane.

Here are the Twitter reactions from the night:

@CMPunk After Raw Went Off The Air



The Rock came out &called CM Punk on his phone but it went to Voicemail so he left a message

Wtf bro?😂 pic.twitter.com/5O0Oe8MbsD — LALITH👊 (@LalithMiriyala) February 21, 2017

OneIndia News