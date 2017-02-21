WWE Monday Night Raw fallout and twitter reactions: February 20

California, Feb 21: Last night's Raw ended with another massacre created by Braun Strowman as he laid out Roman Reigns on the show.
After that, some big news were confirmed for next week's episode where we will be seeing Goldberg on the show.
NEXT WEEK: @Goldberg returns to #RAW just six days before challenging @FightOwensFight for the @WWE #UniversalTitle at #WWEFastlane! #RAW pic.twitter.com/hlrzil6How— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
This is not all that we have got. Seth Rollins will attend the show. He is still not cleared to compete inside the ring and will be doing an interview where he will talk about Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins.
ALSO NEXT WEEK: We'll have an exclusive sit-down interview with @WWERollins as he addresses @TripleH @SamoaJoe and more! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lQ3R2nbbgN— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
We certainly expect to get a major update regarding his injury status. He was reportedly present on Birmingham, Alabama to get checked up by the WWE doctors and the details should be disclosed, next week.
After the main show was over, Bayley was pictured by WWE photographers. This was her first photoshoot as the Raw women's champion and her custom championship belt.
Charlotte has revoked her rematch clause and Bayley vs. Charlotte at Fastlane is now official on March 5th.
Neville was also caught by WWE announcer on the fallout show. He talked about the number one contender, Jack Gallagher who has caught his attention, lately. These two will battle it out at Fastlane.
OneIndia News
