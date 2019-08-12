WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 12, 2019

Fallouts from Summerslam will be a key part of tonight's WWE Raw which wiil see two already announced big matches. First up, the Miz will take on fellow Ohioan Ziggler in a singles contest, while the women's tag team champions will defend their belts against two strong contenders just one week after winning the golds. All this and more will await us whe the flagship show take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Beast-slayer moniker is back on WWE Raw after Summerslam as Seth Rollins picked up the Universal Championship by overcoming all the odds. Injuries, Suplexes, and F-5s fell short of his determination as he reached the top of the food chain which will be pleasant news to the WWE fans. Moving forward, Lesnar should be away from action as oneof the 'big-four’ PPV events of 2019 has passed by. So a new challenge will be put against Rollins when the show airs, tonight.

Future ads of WWE live events indicate that it could be Drew McIntyre who renews his rivalry against The Architect that will continue through the later part of the summer. We expect this headliner angle to begin from now to set up the main event match of Clash of Champions.

Rollins’ girlfriend also stood tall at Summerslam defeating Natalya fair and square to earn the nickname of new Canadian Hero. Huge pop will be reserved for her when she enters the building on Raw tonight to find out her next challenger. Hopefully, the veteran Natalya will not get any further shot at the title to make room for a new challenger. Although there is no official confirmation, we expect Sasha Banks to return in this capacity as a heel to shock the audience. Lacey Evans could also make her return to target Lynch to rekindle their feud.

If anybody on Raw can claim to have all the momentums by his side, it’s undoubtedly, AJ Styles. With Gallows-Anderson surrounding him, this man can do nothing wrong at this point. Turning into a heel added a new dimension to his character which his pretty ruthless. He put down Ricochet at WWE Summerslam in an emphatic fashion closing this chapter. Now it is time that WWE will feed someone new to him to kick-off a storyline for the United States Championship.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross pulled off a shocker by winning the Women's tag team championship last week on Raw. Unfortunately, these two could not get a slot at the main show of Summerslam, but WWE did arrange a match for them on the kick-off show. Just one night later, The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane will be their next challengers who are hunting the titles for quite a long time. We don't expect title alterations on two back to back episodes. But the match should end in a DQ-ed manner to keep the two Japanese sensations in the title picture.

As stated last week, The Miz will take on Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one match which was expected to take place at Summerslam until Goldberg decided to show up. Now that he was handed a squash loss last night, it will be interesting to see whether the WWE creative team allows him to make a comeback by picking up a win over The Miz. Another loss on WWE Raw will mark straight-up burial in the storyline process for Ziggler.