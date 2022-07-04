WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 4, 2022

The Miz is being promoted to appear in one of the headliners as he addresses a challenge laid down by Logan Paul. Also, The Mysterios are being advertised to feature in the main event match in their hometown of San Diego, California when Monday Night Raw airs from the Pechanga Arena.

The resident Hollywood celebrity of the WWE is probably set to lock horns with another mainstream celebrity at the biggest event of the summer. As confirmed by the WWE’s social media page, The Miz will respond to Logan Paul’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam on tonight's Raw.

Back at WrestleMania 38 in April, Paul returned to WWE to team up with The Miz and defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Just after the win, Miz would betray Paul and drop him with a Skull Crushing Finale to write him off the storylines.

Then on last week’s Raw, The Miz revealed that Paul had begun training sessions for an in-ring return to the ring at SummerSlam. He hinted at Paul possibly re-forming the tag team but Paul signed a WWE contract, this past Wednesday and he was crystal clear on getting his revenge on the former WWE Champion.

Another former champion could be back on this week’s Raw after a weird vignette aired to promote a returning WWE Superstar during Money in the Bank. According to Fightful Select, the working plan is to bring back WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The references included in the video package were of Edge’s biggest opponents and a former tag team partner. It had crosses signaling for Christian, a gold medal for Kurt Angle, gloves, and glasses referencing to The Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz.

During the June 6 episode of Raw, The Judgment Day faction turned on the original leader Edge with a brutal beatdown. On the same night, Finn Balor had become their new member cum leader.

We haven’t seen the WWE Hall of Famer since then as we expect him to return with his original Rated R Superstar gimmick. Transitioning into a top babyface of Raw, he’s likely to build a program against Balor/Damian Priest of Judgment Day to culminate in a match at Summerslam.

Speaking of Judgment Day, the two male members of the group will be in action on Raw. WWE has booked Finn Balor and Damian Priest against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match.

The Mysterios have recently picked up a win over The Judgment Day via disqualification on WWE Main Events show. The two teams then featured in a backstage segment on last week’s Raw where Balor and Priest taunted the father and son duo.

Balor noted how Judgment Day could be an option for Dominik since his father is unable to inspire him. Per them, Rey wasn’t teaching Dominik to be successful. Priest insisted that Dom needed a better father.

An irate Rey then issued the challenge of the above-mentioned tag match in his hometown of San Diego, California. Will the ever-proud father be able to shut up the two emerging heels? We’ll find out when Raw airs with the post-Money in the Bank 2022 episode.