WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 13, 2022

With that, the power controls on Monday nights will gradually shift starting from tonight. Judgment Day faction is the promoted headliner of the show under a new leadership while Seth Rollins will also speak up about his heinous actions from last week.

Also, a rematch from Hell in a Cell 2022 will be there on the card of the June 13 episode of WWE Raw that takes place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Judgment Day started writing a new chapter in their history by recruiting the fourth member who also appeared to be the new leader of the faction, quickly banishing the original leader and the founder.

Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Edge introduced Finn Balor, a former enemy of the faction, as the newest member of The Judgment Day. As Balor’s initiation process was still ongoing, Damian Priest surprisingly attacked the Edge, out of nowhere as he wanted to get rid of the weak link.

The 11-time world champion was then powerbomb-ed through the announcer’s table, given a Glasgow Grimace with a broken chair leg, and finally, put down with his own Con-Chair-To move.

After this sudden turn-on over Edge, Balor and Priest have since been boasting on social media over their sadistic actions that put Edge in a hospital. In the absence of their former leader, Judgment Day is now being promoted to embark on a journey starting with this week’s Raw.

The third member of Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has remained silent since the bygone attack. But she was the winner of the Fatal-4-Way main event match on Raw to become the contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship.

Ripley vs. Belair has been officially announced for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event and thereby a renewal of rivalry for these two former NXT Superstars is expected to kick off tonight.

Apart from Judgment Day, Seth Rollins will also be on Raw explaining his attack on Cody Rhodes. After his heroic act and win over Rollins at Hell in a Cell, The American Nightmare was present on Raw to cut a promo on his torn pec injury. He was apparently there to say goodbye to the fans ahead of his impending surgery.

Rollins would come down to the ring and offer his 'respect’ to Rhodes which appeared to be a complete ruse as he would go on to unleash a brutal attack on his rival with multiple sledgehammer shots.

Rhodes has since undergone surgery to fix the issues and he is expected to be out of action for nine months. But his adversary, The Visionary, Seth Rollins would be on WWE’s flagship show, possibly to throw shades at the former AEW Superstar.

After coming up short against Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell, Ezekiel showcased his incredible athleticism to score a huge victory over the gigantic Otis. Then he called out Owens to propose a rematch.

Owens sounded okay with the idea of the rematch as long as Ezekial would admit that he is Elias. “I admit my name is Elias,” Ezekial stated to accept the match but it was only a trick by taking a page out of KO's playbook as it was a lie.

Ezekiel would eventually escape the scene by landing his patented high-knee-strike on KO. But the set of actions might have made the former Universal Champion irate who’s coming for revenge. Not to mention, Otis and Gable would also be lurking around the scene when the rematch happens on Raw.

During the June 10 episode of Smackdown, Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank match.

As of this writing, The Sassy Southern Belle remains the only participant for the upcoming ladder matches but we expect a couple of matches to go down on Raw to declare more participants for both the men's and women’s division matches. The lineups of those matches are yet to be officially declared.