WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 14, 2021

Bengaluru, June 14: Six nights away from WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Monday Night Raw will present the go-home episode of the PPV tonight with a stacked card as the main event will feature a PPV-caliber bout between two former WWE Champions.
Team RK-Bro will also be seen in action against their current rival, The New Day in a tag team action, while the much-anticipated debut of Eva Marie will take place tonight when Monday’s hottest show airs from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
The WWE Championship Match contract signing for Hell in a Cell saw Lashley and MVP raise the stakes for The Scottish Warrior as the upcoming title shot would be his final opportunity.
McIntyre accepted, but then added his own stipulation by letting Lashley know that the battle will take place inside the Cell structure prohibiting any sort of interferences. The war of words ended with McIntyre breaking the table into two with a strike by his sword.
These two have previously been involved in a title feud that produced the main event match at last year’s TLC PPV. Tonight marks the first time since a long time that the two marquee superstars of Raw go head-to-head in a singles encounter.
The Viking Raiders outlasted four other teams in a mega battle royal to secure their number-one contenders’ spot for the tag titles. It is likely that Erik and Ivar will receive their title shot against Styles and Omos at Hell in a Cell.
Orton and Riddle remained focused on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods that allowed The Vikings to take advantage and get the win. They eliminated Randy Orton, last from the match to win the whole melee. So this had to set up a showdown between RK-Bro and The New Day which will take place, tonight.
Both Riddle and Orton secured one win over Woods using their respective tag partner’s finishers to make a statement. If the duo can defeat New Day as a tag team then they can certainly advance to a title match opportunity in the future.
Eva noted that it’s finally time that she pleases the fans with her mesmerizing appearance. While this news itself is enough to excite the WWE Universe, reports suggest that WWE could do something more with the former All-Red Everything gimmick-holder.
WrestleVotes reports that there have been talks of Eva Marie having some “muscle” of some sort by her side. These two names could be Mercedes Martinez and NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven.
We’ll find out more about WWE’s plans for Eva when Raw airs with the final installment before Hell in a Cell 2021.
