WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 14, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 14: Six nights away from WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Monday Night Raw will present the go-home episode of the PPV tonight with a stacked card as the main event will feature a PPV-caliber bout between two former WWE Champions.



Team RK-Bro will also be seen in action against their current rival, The New Day in a tag team action, while the much-anticipated debut of Eva Marie will take place tonight when Monday’s hottest show airs from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



The WWE Championship Match contract signing for Hell in a Cell saw Lashley and MVP raise the stakes for The Scottish Warrior as the upcoming title shot would be his final opportunity.



McIntyre accepted, but then added his own stipulation by letting Lashley know that the battle will take place inside the Cell structure prohibiting any sort of interferences. The war of words ended with McIntyre breaking the table into two with a strike by his sword.





A week later, McIntyre gets one more opportunity to make a statement to the reigning champion when he collides against AJ Styles in a mega collision.

These two have previously been involved in a title feud that produced the main event match at last year’s TLC PPV. Tonight marks the first time since a long time that the two marquee superstars of Raw go head-to-head in a singles encounter.





It should be noted that AJ Styles and Omos are the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions who received their next opponents for a title defense.

The Viking Raiders outlasted four other teams in a mega battle royal to secure their number-one contenders’ spot for the tag titles. It is likely that Erik and Ivar will receive their title shot against Styles and Omos at Hell in a Cell.





Meanwhile, that Battle Royal from last week had Team RK-Bro as the potential favorites to emerge, victorious. But an altercation with The New Day cost them, heavily.

Orton and Riddle remained focused on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods that allowed The Vikings to take advantage and get the win. They eliminated Randy Orton, last from the match to win the whole melee. So this had to set up a showdown between RK-Bro and The New Day which will take place, tonight.