WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 8, 2020

Elimination Chamber passed us by on Sunday (March 8) and left a number of fallouts to be addressed on Raw which may lead to announcement of future matchups..

Plus, the most intriguing storyline of the Wrestlemania season will continue tonight with the much-anticipated return of a WWE Hall of Famer when this week’s flagship show of WWE emanates from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

We have not seen or heard from Edge since he was put out of commission by a ruthless attack at the hands of Randy Orton. In the meantime, the venomous serpent of WWE has bitten down Matt Hardy in the same fashion.

Plus, he also hit an RKO to Edge’s wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix when she attempted to give an update on her husband’s condition.

So, there’s a lot to address when the Master Manipulator of the WWE finally shows up on Raw to set up the expected Wrestlemania 36 showdown against Randy Orton,

“In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R Superstar will return to Raw once again this Monday, and there will be plenty to discuss. From The Apex Predator’s recent attacks to the status of his wife to Orton’s brazen claim that he injured Edge to save him from himself, it will be a night of many revelations from a man whose unbelievable career continues to evolve in unexpected ways.” (courtesy WWE.com)

The Undertaker surprised us at the Elimination Chamber with another shocking appearance at the cost of AJ Styles. He has now interfered in two back to back PPV matches of the Phenomenal One which indiactes the dream match between these two superstars is in the works.

So, it’ll be interesting to see whether The Phenomenal One has enough guts to call The Reaper on WWE Raw to challenge him for the inevitable match?

Another potential Wrestlemania match which is being rumoured between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens as the pair are in the middle of a feud for the past few months. At the Elimination Chamber, Owens distracted Rollins once again to cost the tag team title match against the Street Profits.

The Monday Night Messiah will be livid after that and we believe he will call out the Prizefighter to book a match against him at the grandest stage of them all and this will also set up a proper culmination of their rivalry.

Elimination Chamber ended with Shayna Baszler standing tall which showcased her pure dominance. She set a record by eliminating all the five competitors in the match en route to her scheduled match at Wrestlemania 36. Now that the bout against Becky Lynch is official, we expect to see them coming face to face on Raw.

Andrade managed to escape the bygone PPV with his United States Title taking the shortcut route as he rolled up Humberto Carrillo using his tights. But if recent reports are true then repercussions will be waiting for him soon.

At Wrestlemania 36, all the superstars involved in the mid-card title capacity are rumored to get a title shot. It means Angel Garza and Rey Mysterio alongside Carrillo might join in to build a fatal-4-way scenario. More on this story will unfold when Raw airs with Chamber fallouts from USA’s capital city.