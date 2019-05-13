WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 13, 2019

Double contract signing

Using the "Wild Card Rule," Charlotte Flair will join Lacey Evans and the double Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a double contract signing for their matches at WWE Money in the Bank. Will Becky Two Belts hold her own against The Queen and The Sassy Southern Belle as the red brand rolls through London? Or will a brawl break among the trio to set up a match on the show?

Roman Reigns returns for “Miz TV”

Last week on Raw, The Miz got a piece of Shane McMahon before their weekend's Steel Cage Match, interrupting Shane-O-Mac and Elias' beatdown of Roman Reigns in the process. However, Shane escaped via a waiting limousine. The Big Dog, meanwhile, was attacked by The Living Truth and his Drew McIntyre.

As Reigns aims to silence Elias at Money in the Bank, Miz looks forward to being locked inside the steel with the disrespectful "Best in the World." They'll both have plenty to say when Reigns comes from Smackdown using the "Wild Card Rule" to appear on "Miz TV."

Will there be calm in the ring? Or will Shane-O-Mac and Elias have plans to blindside their MITB opponents? Or will we see a tag team match featuring the four to see who gains momentum? Find out tonight on Raw.

Women’s MITB stars set for Fatal 4-Way Match

The four Raw Superstars participating in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will look to score a monumental victory in London when Natalya, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Who will stand tall as a guaranteed championship opportunity awaits at Money in the Bank? Who will gain momentum heading into Sunday? Will the Blue brand stars also have their say?

Ricochet faces Baron Corbin

Two of Raw's MITB ladder match participants square off as Ricochet is set for action against Baron Corbin in singles match on Raw. Before he battles The Lone Wolf and six other Superstars in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he'll look to gain momentum heading into the weekend's match.

Can Ricochet earn a key win on the final Raw before Money in the Bank? Or will we see outside interference during the matchup?

Braun Strowman meets Drew McIntyre

Like Ricochet vs Baron Corbin, the other two MITB participants from Raw, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre will also collide in singles action. And this match also will be for the superstars to gain momentum heading into the weekend's PPV.

These two Superstars have been both enemies and allies in the past. And Strowman will have one more thing to worry about as he shockingly tossed Sami Zayn into a dumpster last week. So, Zayn will definitely be keen on costing Strowman the match. Albeit McIntyre versus Strowman will be a match to not miss.

Who will come out on top? Will some outsider play a role in this match? Find out when Raw airs tonight.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles set for face-off

Last week, Mr. McMahon ordered Universal Champion Seth Rollins to team up with his Money in the Bank challenger AJ Styles in an impromptu tag team match. Styles accidentally hit Rollins with a Phenomenal Forearm that left The Beastslayer vulnerable to an End of Days that sealed the win for their opponents, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley.

What's going through the minds of these Superstars in the aftermath of that heated confrontation? Will they be paired again? Or will they be involved to fight for momentum ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Wyatt and the Rambling Rabbit

"Firefly Fun House" became even more disturbing than usual last week, with Mercy the Buzzard making a meal out of Rambling Rabbit and Bray Wyatt having a picnic with a half-dozen morose children.

Something is clearly amiss in the Fun House. What awaits us there next time? Will Bray Wyatt finally show up in person on Raw? Who will be his opponent on return?

Raw tag team feuds

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are the current tag team champions in the Red brand. The duo managed to avoid The Viking Raiders ever since losing to them in their Raw debut. But the champs got a good look at what the future might hold when they squared up with Erik & Ivar in a non-title match.

And it completely exposed Ryder & Hawkins, who definitely been the recipients of some good luck and better timing along the way. The defeat meant the luck may soon run out.

Well, the Raw tag team division has also seen a bizzare storyline involving the Usos and the Revival build for the past few weeks.

Last week on Raw, The Usos' prank war against The Revival continued to be a one-sided affair, as Jimmy & Jey followed up their shower-cam footage from two weeks ago by filling Dash & Dawson's trunks with sweat-activated "Ucey Hot" cream that fired up just moments before the "Top Guys" were scheduled to face Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

So, how will Revival respond to this embarrassment? Will we see the multi-team tag title match soon? Or will we at least see a tam team title match at MITB? Find out tonight on Raw.

US title feud and rest of the roster

Rey Mysterio has been a WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion and Royal Rumble winner, but in his long tenure has failed to win the US title.

However, he will get his second chance to win his first United States Title from Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank in front of his son Dominick, who will be keeping a close eye on the championship fight at the May 19 pay-per-view. And Rey knows winning the title would make him a Grand Slam Champion.

Earlier at Wrestlemania, Mysterio suffered a devastating one-minute loss to the vicious titleholder, as Dominick sat at ringside. Fueled with new resolve and a determination to prove that he still has what it takes to be a champion in WWE, the masked competitor returned to Raw and redeemed himself with a non-title victory in a rematch against the ruthless Joe.

Mysterio not only earned another opportunity at the U.S. Title with his victory, but a proud Dominick also met Rey at the top of the stage and hoisted his father up on his shoulders. So, how will Joe respond to his defeat from last week?

Meanwhile, the likes of Cesaro, Robert Roode, Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, No Way Jose, Lars Sullivan and many more are likely to be involved in some capacity during tonight's Raw.