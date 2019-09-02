WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 2, 2019

A bizarre scenario has been created in the main event picture where the champion and the challengers are the current tag team champions and the situation could change with a break up on the show.

But that’s not the headliner of the show as King of the Ring quarterfinals are set to see two superstars advance to the next round and thereby take them one step closer to the path for glory.

Meanwhile, the Master of 619 will also head back to the flagship show after an emotional journey that almost led him to announce his retirement. Plus, we expect the women’s champion to be back on board after a brief hiatus to set up her next title defense when WWE Raw emanates from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The King of the Ring tournament continues bringing high-flying action to WWE shows with quarterfinal lineups already being set. The first scheduled match is Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe which is a rematch from the Stomping Grounds PPV where the latter name suffered a loss.

As per the recent updates, the 'superhero’ of the WWE, Ricochet is expecting a huge push. The WWE officials are pretty much high on him which makes him an absolute favorite to win this match. Thereby, the lightning will strike twice as Ricochet beats Joe to advance to the semi-final.

The second King of the Ring Quarterfinal match of WWE Raw will take place between Cedric Alexander and Baron Corbin. The high-flying Alexander is having all the momentum on his side as he’s been on a winning streak. But WWE.com indicated a problem in his path to victory,

"One question mark lingers over the match: a leg that took an absolute pounding during Cedric’s victory over Cesaro last week and is sure to be a big target for the man who is already calling himself King Corbin. Alexander shouldn’t be counted out, but facing a healthy, motivated Corbin does hand him a pre-match disadvantage, and he’ll need all of his heart to overcome it."

As per updates of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the leg injury angle was created by the officials and that will be the deciding factor in this matchup. Corbin must be targeting this portion of Cedric’s body so to take him to a point where he can’t bear any more pain. This is a cunning idea where Corbin advances to the next round but at the same time, his opponent will be protected as he’s not digesting a clean pinfall or submission loss.

Rey Mysterio returns to start things afresh even at this point of his career. A devastating 2-out-of-3 Falls Match loss to Andrade nearly caused The Ultimate Underdog to hang up his mask for good. But it was his son, Dominick’s will to form a tag team with his father in his debut match that prevented him from making the big announcement.

Could this be happening shortly making way for Dominick for a dream debut? WWE Raw promises to let us know could be next in the intriguing storyline for Mysterio and his son.

In a furious promo delivered, last week, Sasha Banks revealed that she’s back with vengeance on her mind with one goal where people should be talking about her. Her plans turned out to be an initial success with some back-to-back vicious attacks on Natalya in the absence of the WWE Raw women’s champion, Becky Lynch.

We hope to see The Man back on the show getting over from her engagement to Seth Rollins and confront The Boss. This will surely set up the next women’s title match between the two of them at Clash of Champions.

WWE.com mentioned the main-event scenario of WWE Raw as 'Monday Night Braullins’ where Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode at Clash of Champions before battling each other over The Beastslayer’s Universal Championship.

This is a pretty weird scenario where the tag champs must not be on the same page. Plus, there’s a rumour ongoing hinting that Strowman will challenge AJ Styles for the US title at the same PPV event. It will be insane considering the Monster among Men will compete in three different matches on the same night! Could it be happening? We’ll find our answers when the show airs from Baltimore.