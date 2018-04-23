WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 23, 2018

To add more spice to the show, the reigning Universal Champion is set to return from his hiatus on this week’s episode which will be hosted at the Scottrade Center in Saint Louis, Missouri.

The live telecast of the show in India is available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (April 24) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat telecast will be aired on the same network at 4 PM and 9 PM.



With just four days left from his Wrestlemania rematch against Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar is set to be back on the scene. This is an early return for him as he was originally supposed to be on a long hiatus. Needless to say, WWE.com already updated us about an upcoming havoc to be wrecked by him,

“Four nights before defending his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Brock Lesnar makes his way to Monday Night Raw. What havoc will The Beast Incarnate unleash during his first live WWE appearance since mauling The Big Dog at WrestleMania?”

It has to be noted that Roman Reigns might have suffered a head injury at the recently held live event in South Africa. His head was busted open in a match against Samoa Joe. Hopefully, he is okay and will have no problem to face the Conqueror on WWE Raw. This will be a final confrontation between the two of the marquee names for their upcoming showdown.

In the women’s division, the inclusions of Riott Squad might force Bayley and Sasha Banks to join forces once again. Otherwise, the heels might dominate the scene on Raw. We will see if they can get along on the same page after they were done with their feud. Also, there’s an interesting ally between Ronda Rousey and Natalya formed on Raw and there will be more on that tonight.

The Intercontinental Championship match at Greatest Royal Rumble has been altered. It will now be a fatal-5-way match. As per the recent announcement, Bobby Lashley will join the Miz, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins. So, after last week’s momentary ally, the superstars present on Raw for this match will build a bad blood for the title match.

Plus, the Superstar Shakeup happened, last week and it changed the entire landscape of the show. Hence, we might see some new feuds picking up on Raw for the newcomers.