WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 6, 2018

To build momentum for the Summerslam PPV, there will also be an additional first-time matchup between two male superstars on tonight's WWE Raw hosted at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast the show in India on Tuesday (August 7) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired on the same network later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM.

Last week's actions from Brock Lesnar on WWE Raw left us stunned. He decided to turn on against loyal Paul Heyman. This has changed the entire scenario for the Summerslam championship match. Hence, to get the latest on this, we expect to see Heyman on the show tonight, while his former client will choose to skip the show.

.@RondaRousey wants a fight? Well, a fight is what she will get when she collides with @AliciaFoxy next Monday on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/DiZBhBQzAk — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was escorted out of the building last week as per Stephanie McMahon's instructions. So he could not defend the acts committed by the beast incarnate later that night. So, we expect a volatile situation when he enters his yard this week. WWE.com dropped a hint of the same,

“Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the building this past Monday night before this incident occurred, so The Big Dog wasn’t on-hand to halt The Conqueror’s rampage. Expect Reigns to have much to say about the vile actions of his SummerSlam for this coming Monday night.”

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey is set to compete in her first fight on WWE Raw tonight. It is a pleasure for the fans to see her wrestling on the weekly show. Her determination is worth learning for any of the locker room members. Tonight, she will rampage her way to a victory squashing the former champion to set the target straight for the title.

Plus, Bobby Roode is expected to face Mojo Rawley after last week's interactions. WWE intends to give Mojo a push to the mid-card level and the process has been in play for quite sometime now. So he is unlikely to lose the bout. A DQ finish is predicted to give them a rematch at Summerslam kick-off.

Seth Rollins has been attacked by the team of McIntyre and Ziggler very often now and he desperately needs somebody to provide backup. This looks like a clear setup for the return of Dean Ambrose. The question remains whether it will happen tonight or we will have to wait until the Summerslam PPV.

Kevin Owens will continue giving trouble to Braun Strowman. This will remind the monster about his MITB briefcase which is at stake at Summerslam. As for the tag team titles, the B Team will gear up to defend it against The Revival. These two will compete in a non-title match, tonight. Also, Sasha Banks and Bayley will team up again against the Riott Squad.