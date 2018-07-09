WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 9, 2018

Plus, we expect to see two more matches confirmed from the red brand for the PPV event and we are likely to get an update on news of injuries that are doing the round off late. Meanwhile, we are likely to get a huge main event match tonight featuring the faces against the heel.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony TEN 1 on Tuesday (July 10) from 5.30 AM (IST), while the repeat will be aired later the same day at 4 PM and 9 PM on the same network.

To add hype to the go-home episode of WWE Raw before the PPV, the creative team might be willing to get all the members that are part of the marquee matches involved in the main event. The host arena has also promoted a huge tag team match for the show.

Eight participants will compete in it where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman will team up to take on the team of Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. Things will certainly get heated up when these men step into the ring together. It will be interesting to see which team gains momentum ahead of Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman has continued to unleash hell on Kevin Owens every week now. He shoved off a portable toilet off the stage with Owens still inside it. This left Owens in an injured state. As per the below comments from WWE.com, Strowman will continue to showcase his wrath again tonight,

“Mr. Monster in the Bank tends to stick to his prey like a great white shark in a Steven Spielberg flick or, perhaps more appropriately in this case, like flies on you-know-what. Expect more of that signature Strowman destruction at KO’s expense this week.”

The counseling sessions are also likely to continue on WWE Raw for friends turned enemies, Sasha Banks and Bayley. This will do nothing, but confirm a match between the pair at the Extreme Rules PPV event. This should be done tonight with a suitable gimmick match.

WWE Raw also confirmed a matchup between Finn Balor and Baron Corbin for the Sunday Night PPV show. So Constable Corbin is likely to have a confrontation with Balor. Also, Bray Wyatt was involved in a car accident. We will learn whether he is medically fit to compete at the PPV. The fate of the WWE Raw tag team championship depends on it.