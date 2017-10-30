WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 30, 2017

Bengaluru, October 30: We witnessed a big invasion from the Smackdown superstars to WWE Raw last week and such angle was planned to add build up to the Survivor Series PPV.

The superstars from the flagship show, Monday Night Raw were shocked to see such an invasion and tonight we can certainly expect to see them retaliate to that sudden impact.

The show will be hosted at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The live telecast of the episode will be available on the Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards on Tuesday (October 31) and the repeat will be aired on the Ten 1 Network at 4 PM and 9 PM later that day.

After last week's episode, the entire Raw roster is in shock with a surprised invasion by Smackdown that laid them down. The General Manager was about to make an announcement regarding team red which was canceled thereafter.

We can definitely expect Kurt Angle to make some plans about how they will respond to their rival brand in the near future. Plus, he will certainly set up some matches to determine the team members of Raw alongside the captain of the male division.

Names like Finn Balor, Dean Ambrose or Seth Rollins are the front-runners in the race to become the team captain. In the absence of Roman Reigns, the remaining members of the Shield will fight as a tag team for Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Kane is on a mission to unleash his demon-ish wrath on everyone in his path ever since his return to Raw. Strowman was the first victim of the Big Red Machine at TLC. But, he is expected to be back on the show to seek vengeance which will then lead to a singles match at Survivor Series.

In the women's division, the champion Alexa Bliss is scheduled to face Natalya at the upcoming PPV event. However, the feud with Mickie James is set to continue over the title as the veteran continues to chase Little Miss Bliss.

It will also be interesting to see who will be the remaining two members of the female team. Plus, a fallout will occur considering how the other members would react under the crazy captain, Alicia Fox. Asuka should be placed in the team to carry her momentum on WWE Raw.