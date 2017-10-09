WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 9, 2017

Bengaluru, October 9: Just two weeks away from the annual WWE TLC PPV, WWE Raw will be hosted live from Indy house. Last week, the show went-off the air and hinted of a return for the most popular faction in the WWE which is expected to be the highlight of the night, for sure.

So, WWE Universe better be ready to welcome The Shield back in the house.

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will be hosted by the infamous Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The show will be streamed live in India on the Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards and the repeat telecast will be aired on the same station at 4 PM and 9 PM, on Tuesday. (October 10)

As per an earlier announcement, the night will kick off with a special edition of the Miz TV, Sheamus & Cesaro will be the guests on the show. The reason behind the same was revealed on WWE.com,

“After teaming up to take down Roman Reigns this past Monday night on Raw, Intercontinental Champion The Miz and the ruthless team of Cesaro & Sheamus have much to talk about, which is probably why The A-Lister booked The Swiss Cyborg and The Celtic Warrior on Raw”

As per spoiler alerts, here, we can expect the Shield back on board making the crowd go mad. For the past couple of weeks, all the three members of the former faction have suffered beatdowns and it is the perfect time to seek redemption as a unit. It will happen at the same venue that the Hounds of Justice were born.

Another interesting debut might be seen in Indianapolis as Bray Wyatt has hinted to introduce Sister Abigail on WWE Raw. It is supposed that this alter ego of him or a supposed partner by his side will make the first-ever appearance on the show to play mind games with Finn Balor. This would eventualy set up a match between them at WWE TLC.

The former Women’s Champion, Mickie James is on a roll of late on the show. She will continue with her momentum by competing in more matches. Alexa Bliss will definitely try to make a mockery out of her considering her seniority. But, going into the title match, Mickie would possess the upper-hand.

The Cruiserweight division is quite heated up at this moment with Enzo Amore being the champion. Last week, Kalisto was inserted into the 205 Live roster to give another boost to the show. He will continue dominating the reigning champ so that a title match can be made at WWE TLC.