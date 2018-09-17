WWE Monday Night Raw Preview and Schedule: Sepember 17, 2018

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will pick up from the fallouts from the bygone PPV and start build up to the next one with a big name set to make an appearance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Plus, we will also see what's the next plan for the Universal Championship after Brock Lesnar's shock return at Hell in a Cell. While, we also await the next challenger for Ronda Rousey and the Raw tag team champions.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (September 18) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be shown later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM via the same channel.

The Undertaker is set to return tonight on Raw to address Triple H on their Super Show Down matchup. The Deadman made an appearance two weeks ago when he interrupted Shawn Michaels. The Game appeared the following week to respond and now its the Phenom's turn to deliver his message to add hype to the upcoming match.

Moving on to the Universal title picture, things were going smoothly until chaos broke by outside interference during the main event of last night's PPV and the surprise return of the former champion Brock Lesnar changed the scenario.

The former champion arrived along with Paul Heyman broke open the cell and started his merciless onslaught on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman with attacks using weapons and signed off with a F5 on both the superstars. Hence, the match was declared as a No Contest.

Tonight, we wait to see how the return of Lesnar will impact the prime title on the flagship show.

The promotion's website released the following post on this regard,

"Brock Lesnar was told he couldn't have a Universal Title rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell, so he destroyed Hell in a Cell singlehandedly. The Conqueror kicked the Cell's door off its hinges and decimated Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, bringing their title bout to an unprecedented no-contest decision.

"While it's hard to imagine Strowman won't demand restitution, The Beast clearly isn't about to let the championship race pass him by. Could the record-setting titleholder return to Raw to once again demand his rematch? And if he does, will Acting General Manager Baron Corbin have the guts to turn him down?"

Meanwhile, the other prime title was succesfully defended by Ronda Rousey. The former UFC star overcame a rib injury and defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the title which she only won in Summerslam. And after that result she will be inline for a new challenge starting tonight on Raw.

While Rousey showed her dominance during the win, The Goddess exposed the possible loopholes to fight Rousey and the division is wide open now. We believe Nia Jax could be added to title picture now, just in time for next month's Super Show Down and Evolution PPV.

The tag team champions of the show also defended their titles successfully by defeating Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The Shield could continue their feud with the trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre, but the tag team champions could be handed a new challenge as the Monster Among Men will be busy with Reigns and Lesnar. That could stop the faction feud for now. We'll know more about this tonight.