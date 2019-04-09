WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 8, 2019

The new Universal Champion Seth Rollins' music hit the arena to kick off the show. He cut a promo on beating Brock Lesnar and a loud 'burn it down' chants erupted in the Barclays Center. Soon, the newly crowned WWE Champion Kofi Kingston came out to a big reception from the crowd. He issued a challenge to Rollins for a Winner Take All match where both the titles will be on the line. Rollins accepted it to make the match official as the main event.

Next up, the Raw Tag Team Championships were on the line in the opening contest where Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defended their title in a rematch against The Revival. The former champs hit the Shatter Machine on Ryder who was not the legal man. Hawkins came from behind and rolled up Dawson to retain their titles.

Baron Corbin came out next on Raw and was welcomed with loud boos from the crowd. The audience showered him with some non-PG chants until Kurt Angle showed up. The Hall of Famer planted him with an Angle Slam followed by the Ankle Lock. But Lars Sullivan, who made his main roster debut, attacked Angle and finished the segment by going to the top rope and hit a diving head-butt on Angle.

Alexa Bliss returned to in-ring competition on Raw by issuing a challenge via social media to Sasha Banks or Bayley. The Hugger showed up to start the match with The Goddess. Bliss sent her opponent outside the ring and caught her with a DDT while she was on her way back to the ring to win the match.

The new WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came out next to cut a promo on her Wrestlemania win as the crowd went nuts after seeing her. She was about to leave after the promo, but Lacey Evans showed up and punched her in the face. A brawl broke out where Becky Lynch gained the upper hand and locked in the dis-arm-her on Lacey, who somehow managed to escape the scene.

A tag team match took place next on WWE Raw with the lineup of Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Black and Roode started a brawl and went outside the ring. Ricochet countered a German Suplex and hit a Codebreaker on Gable to pick up the win. Roode took a cheap shot on Ricochet after the match beforehe left the ring.

Dean Ambrose’s music hit the arena as he made his entrance for the final time on WWE Raw. Bobby Lashley showed up to have a match with him, but instead threw insults at Renee Young. Ambrose pounced on Lashley to defend his wife. But Lashley planted him through the announce table to hurt him really bad.

Next up, Sami Zayn returned to Monday Night Raw and issued an open challenge to the locker room. The Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor showed up and put his title on the line to set up a huge match. Zayn delivered an Exploder Suplex and tried to follow that up with a Helluva Kick. But Balor countered with the Coup De Grace to retain his championship.

Elias came out to for another musical segment in New York City and warned everyone in the locker room to not interrupt him. Sadly he dropped the word Deadman out of his mouth and The Undertaker's music hit the arena. The Phenom appeared on WWE Raw to floor Elias with a chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver.

The main event of this week's Raw was originally the earlier announced Winner Take All match between Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston. But, the match was altered after The Bar attacked Kofi and disqualified the match. So the one-on-one match was converted into a tag team match. The fun encounter ended as Kingston hit Cesaro with Trouble in Paradise before Rollins connected a Stomp to get the victory. The two champions celebrated to end the show.