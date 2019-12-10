WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 9, 2019

Raw's go-home show for TLC had a major attraction in the form of a live divorce segment, while Mysterio vs. Styles in a US title match was the headliner of the show, which also saw the red brand's women's champion in action in a handicap match.

Check out the results from the show:

To open Raw, Jerry Lawler was in the ring to preside over Lana and Rusev's divorce segment. Lana and Rusev had some heated arguments before the former signed the documents. Rusev, however, hesitated to sign them as he wanted a match with Lashley with his marriage on the line. Lashley soon arrived to the ring to start a brawl. In the end, Rusev stood tall as he slammed Lashley through the announce table before he left the ring.

Next up, Drew McIntyre insulted Matt Hardy on his recently born third child before the two competed in the opening contest. It was a short match in which McIntyre planted Hardy with the Future-Shock DDT and finished him off with a Claymore Kick.

Later, another short matchup happened on RAW in which the red brand's Tag Team Titles were on the line with the lineup of The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders. The champs caught Montez Ford with the Viking Experience to win the match quickly.

Seth Rollins interrupted the Vikings' celebration as the former Universal Champ wanted to clear the air with AOP. Akam and Rezar never came out but Kevin Owens did with a lead pipe in his hand. Rollins had nothing to do with Owens, so he chose to leave the ring. However, Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley rather appeared to taunt Owens. The Prizefighter shut them up by hitting Mojo with the pipe and a followed-up with a Stunner.

Next up, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy was confirmed for WWE TLC before Black competed in a match against Akira Tozawa. Black sent Akira hard on to the floor and landed a Big Knee to the face. A Black Mass followed next as Black picked up the win.

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo happened next on Raw after a backstage altercation between the two. Carrillo hit a Moonsault for a near fall. But, Andrade countered with his pendant double stomp and a Tree of Woe to get a near fall. Vega tried to distract Carrillo but accidentally hit Andrade. This allowed Carrillo to roll up his opponent from the back to pick up the win.

Later, Buddy Murphy squashed Zack Ryder in a match by connecting a Jumping Knee followed by Murphy's Law.

Kevin Owens, who was on a scout mission of AOP, was attacked by the duo from behind in the parking lot. A man came out of their van and it appeared to be none other than Seth Rollins. He delivered the Stomp on Owens on the concrete floor. Following that, Rollins revealed his association with AOP through a promo as he blamed the fans for his heel-turn.

A 2-on-1 Handicap Match took place next in which RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch competed against Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Lynch had the Dis-Arm-Her locked in on Sane but Asuka pulled her partner out of the ring. Asuka then delivered a few chair shots to disqualify the match. Sane delivered an InSane Elbow drop on Lynch through a table to end the segment. Asuka and Sane also beat up Charlotte Flair in the Hallway at backstage to end the segment.

Next up, Erick Rowan punished an enhancement talent by hitting him with three Iron Claw Slams.

WWE United States Title Match between AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio was the main event of Raw. The champion was in control until Gallows and Anderson walked out to distract him. Styles sent Rey face-first into the ring post. He delivered the Styles Clash but Randy Orton entered the ring to prevent him from getting the pinfall. Styles went for another Styles Clash, but Rey suddenly rolled him up to get the win. WWE RAW immediately went off air as the match concluded.