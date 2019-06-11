WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 10, 2019

Plus, The Miz TV also returned with the United States Champion as the special guest, while a huge title change also took place on the show.

WWE Raw kicked off with Seth Rollins who showed up with a bent chair through which he delivered a beatdown on Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown. Baron Corbin soon interrupted to gloat about the next title opportunity at Stomping Grounds. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens joined him on the ramp to announce the main event of the night in which Owens takes on Rollins in a one-on-one match.

Next up on Raw, an Elimination Handicap Match which saw Lars Sullivan taking on three members of Lucha House Party took place. Kalisto was up first for elimination as Lars slammed him to the mat. Dorado was eliminated ext via a powerbomb, while Metallik suffered a top rope headbutt to lose via clean pinfall from the freak.

Later on the show, WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans had an interview with Michael Cole in which Becky claimed to remain as the champion at Stomping Grounds but Lacey promised to convert Becky 2 Belts into Becky No Belts.

Miz TV took place next on WWE Raw and it turned out to be a fiasco as a number of superstars arrived in the ring to claim a shot at the US Champion. This led to a six-man tag team match with the lineup of Braun Strowman, The Miz and Ricochet vs. Cesaro, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley. The babyfaces stood tall after the match as The Miz executed the Skull Crushing Finale on Cesaro to allow Ricochet to follow up with the 630-splash for the win.

WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch and Smackdown women’s Bayley teamed up against Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans with Nikki Cross at ringside in the next tag team match on Raw. Lacey neutralized Becky with a Women's Right outside the ring. She tagged herself in after Bliss missed a Twisted Bliss and hit another Women's Right on Bayley to get the pinfall victory.

Paul Heyman next came out on Raw to cut a promo and thereby gave a spoiler alert on how Brock Lesnar will become the new Universal Champion by successfully cashing in Money in the Bank briefcase.

WWE Women’s Tag Team champions IIconics were out next to cut a heel promo and then competed against a local team featuring Lisa Lace and Aalya Mia. Royce delivered a knee to the gut to one of them and tagged Billie into the match. They both double-teamed on the rookie player to pick up an easy pinfall win.

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre cut a heel promo after which WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match was underway with Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder (c) defending the titles in a triple threat match against The Usos and The Revival. Usos performed superkicks and splashes on Ryder but could not capitalize as Dash pulled Jey's legs. Dawson covered Ryder to get the win and become new Raw tag team champions.

R-Truth was stuck in the elevator as multiple superstars tried to pin him for the 24/7 Championship. But Carmella saved him by dragging him into the elevator as the door closed and they both escaped.

The main event of WWE Raw featured Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens with Sami Zayn serving as a special enforcer. Owens missed his signature powerbomb after which Rollins hit a Step Up Enziguiri followed by a Suicidal Dive. He then performed a Stomp on Owens to force Zayn to enter the ring and start a banter. Rollins pushed Zayn to disqualify the match. Corbin hit the ring to deliver an ambush with a chair. But Rollins gave him a kick and smashed the chair on Zayn's back to end this week's Raw.