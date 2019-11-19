WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 18, 2019

The Team Captain’s spot was on the line in the main event of the night, while two of the very bests from the women’s division teamed up and the tag team titles were also on the line on the Survivor Series go-home show of Raw.

Plus, the Master of 619 returned to send a message to the Beast at the show which took place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday (November 18).

Check out the results from the show:

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch opened this week's show with a promo for Survivor Series. Soon, the IIconics and Charlotte Flair joined her inside the ring to talk about the PPV event. And the four set up the opening contest of the night. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch teamed up to defeat The IIconics in a short match via Flair's Figure Eight submission on Billie Kay.

After the match, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir appeared in the ring to attack The IIconics. Flair and Lynch headed back to the ring to save them and started a brawl. In the end, the two stood tall to send the NXT women on a retreat.

The OCs - Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and the WWE United States Champion AJ Styles cut a heel promo on WWE Raw before Anderson took on Carrillo in a singles contest. Styles and Gallows distracted Carrillo which led the Street Profits to even the number-games. Carrillo took advantage of the distraction and rolled up Anderson to pick up the win in this short matchup.

Bobby Lashley appeared with Lana on WWE Raw to compete in a match against No Way Jose. Before the match, Lana informed the Boston crowd that she had filed for a divorce against Rusev whom she claimed to have gotten a restraining order against in the state of Massachusetts. Lashley then squashed Jose in a quick match to get the win and had a make-out session with Lana to end the segment.

Next, Seth Rollins put his Survivor Series Team Captain's spot on the line against Andrade on WWE Raw. The match was disqualified as the Lucha House Party attacked Rollins and Andrade during the match. These three were representing SmackDown in search of some momentum ahead of Survivor Series. But Rollins and Andrade stood tall by sending these three Luchas out of the ring.

Some quick action followed on WWE Raw as Akira Tozawa competed against Buddy Murphy. These two tore the house down where Tozawa almost got the win after hitting the backsplash off the top rope. But Murphy kicked out at two and fired back with a knee strike and planted Tozawa with the Murphy's Law to get the win.

Erick Rowan defeated an enhancement talent named Alex Malcolm with an Iron Claw Slam and then talked with a mysterious cage before heading back to the locker room.

Triple H interrupted during a solid match between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw and cut a promo on how he made Owens relevant on the flagship show. He stressed on the fact that KO used to be an NXT superstar. Soon, The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong) pounced on Owens from behind. The sneak attack continued until the OCs ran out to the ring and saved the Raw member to send the NXT superstars for a retreat.

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series was converted into a No Holds Barred match in a backstage announcement from Paul Heyman. Mysterio also cut a promo in which he promised to bring the WWE Title, home.

One half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka had a match against Natalya on Raw. Asuka gained control locking in the Octopus Stretch submission move. Nattie countered by hitting a German Suplex followed by a clothesline. But Sane distracted her from outside allowing Asuka to hit Nattie with a kick on her head to pick up the win.

WWE Raw main event featured a tag team contest in which Viking Raiders competed against Randy Orton and Ricochet. The finish of the match saw another disqualification end as SmackDown superstars appeared in the ring to destroy the Raw stars.

The NXT superstars also joined in to pounce on both Raw and SmackDown stars to lay them down. Triple H showed up on the tron claiming that NXT is the premier brand, nowadays. He sent invitation to Raw and SmackDown to Wednesday's NXT show to end this week's Raw.