WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: September 28, 2020

A couple of title matches and returns were the highlights of the night, while problems around the Mysterio family continued to unfold during the show that aired from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results and recap from Raw after Clash of Champions 2020:

Legendary names Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Christian, and Big Show collectively opened this week’s Raw as they invited the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre into the ring. They had a friendly chat until Randy Orton interrupted via the tron to say that his feud with McIntyre isn't over. McIntyre informed about an open challenge for later in the night before he left the ring.

Next up, RAW Women's Title rematch took place between Zelina Vega and Asuka in which Vega had an arm submission maneuver locked in. Asuka countered it with a German Suplex. Vega tried to hit back with a backstabber and attempted a moonsault. But the champion put her knees up and applied the Asuka Lock for the submission win to retain her title.

Vega was down at ringside after the match and was soon joined by her former client Andrade, who came out and ranted how she’s nothing without him. Andrade wanted to show the world how good he is and thus issued an open challenge egar was accepted by Keith Lee. Andrade sent Lee face-first into the middle turnbuckle and then connected with the double knees. But Lee countered with the Spirit Bomb out of nowhere for the victory.

Mysterio family appeared during the King's Court segment hosted by Jerry Lawler to talk about the recent tough times. Seth Rollins interrupted them to show a conversation between Aalyah and Murphy, who have recently become close to each other. Aalyah opted to leave the ring while Dominik followed her. He then had a brawl with Murphy, while the officials separated the pair.

Next up, Natalya and Lana competed in a tag team match against the new team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on RAW. Nattie and Lana double-teamed on Brooke to dominate the match. Brooke hit a kick to Lana’s face and tagged in Mandy who unloaded on Lana. Brooke neutralized Nattie with a clothesline as Rose hit the pump knee strike on Lana to get the victory.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black was the next match on RAW in which the latter went mad after not getting the pinfall with a pump knee strike. He accidentally hit the referee who called off the match. Owens hit a Stunner on Black before he left the ring.

A Triple Threat match took place for the WWE 24/7 Title next on Raw with the lineup of Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth. Tozawa hit a Senton off the top rope on Gulak but Truth picked him up from behind and hit John Cena's Attitude Adjustment on top of Gulak. He then got the pinfall win to escape with the 24/7 Championship.

Dominik Mysterio punished Murphy by sending him into the barrier and then to the edge of the apron during their singles encounter on Raw. He wanted to use a kendo stick against Murphy but Aalyah came out begging him to stop. The distraction allowed Murphy to roll up Dominik for the win. An angry Dominik wanted to give a beatdown on Murphy but Aalyah instead slapped her brother to end the segment.

A six-man tag team match took place next where the Hurt Business competed against Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews, and Ricochet. Crews hit a moonsault while Ricochet hit a suicide dive to neutralize Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, respectively. In the ring, Ali nailed a DDT on MVP before connecting with the 450-splash for the victory.

Robert Roode answered the open challenge of Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship main event match on WWE RAW. Roode hit his Glorious DDT finisher but McIntyre kicked out of it. A frustrated Roode went for a clothesline but missed it as McIntyre hit him with a sudden Claymore Kick for the victory. After the match, the camera cut to backstage where we saw Randy Orton in disguise attacking Flair, Michaels, Big Show, and Christian with a steel chair, in a dark room. The show went off the air with the legends down inside the room.