WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 23, 2020

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show hoping to cut a promo but he was quickly interrupted by Dolph Ziggler who was traded from SmackDown to WWE Raw. He bragged about building up McIntyre as the champion on the basis of their past partnership and then challenged him to a match at Extreme Rules. McIntyre taunted him for a bit holding up the title before leaving.

Nia Jax appeared on WWE Raw to complain about how she got robbed at WWE Backlash and never got a fair opportunity. She also mentioned how Charlotte gets title shots just because she's the daughter of Ric Flair. Charlotte soon came out and started a brawl with her. The referees separated these two quickly.

WWE RAW Tag Team Titles were on the line where The Viking Raiders challenged The Street Profits. Ivar missed a big splash as Ford moved out of the way. Dawkins then hit the Cash Out on Ivar and shoved Erik off the ring. Ford connected with the Frogsplash off the top rope to get the pinfall win and retain the titles. After the match, Andrade and Angel Garza delivered a sneak attack on the tag champs.

WWE RAW Women's Title Match took place, next as Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka with an injured arm as a result of the earlier brawl with Asuka. Flair hit a Spear but got locked in an Armbar. She managed to hit a Sitdown Powerbomb with that injured arm but then had to tap out to the Asuka Lock submission hold as the champion retained.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on Raw via satellite to mention how Randy Orton has now brought out the sadistic side of him after what he did to his best friend Christian, last week. Orton has awakened the Rated R Superstar persona who's now going to embarrass and emasculate him for the guilt.

Nia Jax attacked Charlotte Flair, backstage on Raw, and re-injured the arm by thrashing it into a trash-can.

WWE 24/7 Title Match was next on Raw where Akira Tozawa challenged R-Truth. Before the match began, Bobby Lashley came out and locked the Full Nelson on Truth to choke him out. Tozawa covered Truth to get the pinfall and win the 24/7 Title.

Natalya defeated Liv Morgan in a short match on RAW by taking advantage of the distraction provided by Lana. She locked in the Sharpshooter to get the submission win.

Ric Flair appeared on Raw to crown Randy Orton with the tag of being the greatest wrestler in WWE. These two were having a great conversation until Big Show came out and stood up on behalf of Edge and Christian. Orton chose to leave the ring warning Show for cutting him off as he didn't have any business to be involved.

Sasha Banks and Bayley had a successful Women’s Tag Team Championship defense against the IIconics on Raw. Sasha sent Billie Kay outside the ring and locked the Bank Statement on Peyton Royce to get the submission victory.

Following the win, Banks teased a rivalry with Bayley but instead challenged Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. Asuka came out and accepted the match only to be attacked by Bayley. Sasha then punished Asuka, some more with the Bank Statement.

MVP and Bobby Lashley came out to host a host an edition of VIP Lounge with United States Champion Apollo Crews as the guest. Shelton Benjamin intervened in the segment and sneak-attacked Crews to set up an impromptu non-title match. Crews hit a Toss Powerbomb on Benjamin to win the quick match. Afterward, Lashley punished Crews by locking in the Full Nelson.

Rey Mysterio returned on Raw with son Dominik to confront Seth Rollins and his disciples. Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black took out Theory and Murphy on the ramp making way for Mysterio and Dominik for redemption. But Theory and Murphy came back as Mysterio hit a 619 on Rollins.

They tried to injure the eyes of Dominik until Black and Carrillo appeared with a steel chair in hand. Rollins and co. retreated as the babyfaces stood tall to end the show.