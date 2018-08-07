WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: August 6, 2018

WWE Raw opened with Kurt Angle in the ring with Baron Corbin and they duo added hype to Ronda Rousey's Raw in-ring debut. Meanwhile, he also spoke on how Corbin escaped the ring when Lesnar attacked Angle. However, the Raw GM was interrupted when Roman Reigns who had a confrontation with Corbin last week showed up demanding an answer. So Angle arranged a matchup between the pair.

So Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin was the opening contest of WWE Raw. Corbin was in early control of the matchup until Reigns delivered a superman punch. Corbin decided to leave the ring, but Finn Balor blocked his way and later ran into a spear of Roman Reigns for the pinfall loss. Balor delivered a Coup De Grace on Corbin once the match was over to end the segment.

Next up, Elias had a segment with his guitar and was out to film another documentary on it, but Bobby Lashley interrupted. Elias was furious with this and attacked Lashley from behind. But Lashley over-powered him with a spinebuster and then finished Elias off with a delayed vertical suplex.

Later on the show, Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley in a first-time matchup by hitting a Glorious DDT. Meanwhile, Razer from Authors of Pain defeated Titus O'Neil by hitting a spinebuster in another one-on-one contest.

Next up, Renee Young interviewed Paul Heyman about Brock Lesnar's attacks last week on Raw, but Heyman remained silent on those questions. So, this saga is expected to run for another week at least as Summerslam is just two weeks away and we don't have a Universal champion on the show.

Later, it was time for the Kevin Owens show with Jinder Mahal as the guest, which set up a rematch between Mahal and Strowman on Raw. Strowman scared them by appearing under the stage. Owens ran away with the MITB briefcase once again. Strowman regained it, but accidentally hit Mahal with it to disqualify the match.

Seth Rollins who was on the look out for a partner, found one in Roman Reigns for a tag team match against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. But as per Stephanie McMahon's order, Reigns was not allowed to partner Rolins. So Rollins had to compete in a two-on-one match. The two heels beat him up badly and in the end Ziggler picked up the win with Superkick.

Next up, Sasha Banks and Bayley were involved in a tag team rematch against The Riott Squad. Ruby Riott made a surprise presence by returning early from an injury and this distraction allowed Logan to pin Banks with a roll-up.

Later, in another tag-team contest, The B Team was set to take on the Revival, but the match never took place as Hardy and Wyatt interfered and took everyone out. This could lead to a match at Summerslam, so please keep an eye out on this situation.

In the main event of Raw, Ronda Rousey was seen in a match for the first time on the Monday Night show. Alexa Bliss was present at the ringside providing distractions. Despite this, Rousey was able to seek retribution on Alicia Fox. She sent Fox into the barricade before throwing a big elbow. The arm-bar was applied methodically thereafter for the win. Rousey celebrated this victory to close the show.