WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Match card with predictions

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Forgotten Sons vs. John Morrison and The Miz vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day (c)

Party time is over for The New Day since the arrival of the Forgotten Sons on SmackDown. They targeted the greatest faction in WWE history to make a name for themselves and in fact, picked a clean pinfall win against Kofi and Big E. It makes the former NXT UK tag team a clear favorite to win this match which is going to be chaotic affair given two more teams will also be involved in a No-Disqualification environment.

Prediction - The Forgotten Sons should become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at Money In The Bank. In case, WWE wants to hold them back since they've just arrived on the main roster, The New Day might retain but the heel team won't be out of the title picture.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Going by the progression of this storyline over the SmackDown Women's Championship, it's pretty clear that WWE is rather focused on building Sasha Banks vs Bayley marquee feud than this match at Money In The Bank. Using Tamina was a cunning idea to put over Bayley's longest reign with the belt as well as escalate the soon-to-begin program with Sasha. For now, The Boss will be present on the champ's corner helping her to retain.

Prediction - Bayley is a clear-cut winner against the Samoan opponent with the help of her best friend, Sasha Banks. In the meantime, there could be some difference in opinion that would continue teasing Sasha vs Bayley in the future.

WWE Universal Title Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

WWE is cleverly using the history between Strowman and Wyatt to build up this rivalry. Previously, the expectation was that Strowman is just a makeshift champion who'd drop the belt to Wyatt, right away. But Wyatt's Fiend version is not competing at Money In The Bank which indicates there could be some backup plans in store. Perhaps, WWE plans to use The Fiend at the very next pay-per-view stretching the feud. Hence, there's a chance that The Monster Among Men retains his belt, somehow. But Wyatt will be focused to get back the title in weeks to follow.

Prediction - Braun Strowman might retain against the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt only to be fed to the demonic Fiend, perhaps at the next pay-per-view event.

WWE Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

The Scottish Psychopath is well on his way to becoming the next top babyface name of the Monday Night Raw roster following his win over The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and who better to put him over than the top-most heel available on the show, Seth Rollins? So WWE creative team decided to book him in the much-predicted feud against the self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah who now claims to win back the gold for the sake of the fans. He will try to come up with mean antics like using his disciple Murphy for distraction but McIntyre will overcome all the odds to retain his title and continue to look strong.

Prediction - Drew McIntyre will 'Claymore' his way to claim another dominant championship victory in his title reign.

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Before moving into predicting the winner, it should be noted that Money In The Bank ladder matches would be given a major cinematic treatment. Hosting two matches at the same time where superstars will climb through the roof, will be worth the watch where we expect superstars to perform some mind-boggling stunts.

As for the winner from the women's division ladder match, it's certain that it'd be someone from the Raw roster as it was declared that the Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will confront her on next Monday Night. Shayna Baszler is the automatic choice to be in this spot considering she still has some unfinished business with The Man that resumes following Money In The Bank ladder match win.

Prediction - The Queen of Spades is the favorite to capture the MITB briefcase to ensure her WrestleMania 36 feud with Becky Lynch continues for weeks to follow. This program almost guarantees that Lynch will finally drop her belt after having more than a one-year-long run.

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

The men's division MITB ladder match complexion was altered to a big extent with the insertion of AJ Styles into it. Being one of the top heels of Raw roster, the former two-time WWE Champion is the current favorite to become Mr. Money In The Bank and start a feud against the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. However, WWE may not go with predicted winners on both the ladder matches which makes Aleister Black, the wild card. This man with immense potential is touted as a future champion and it'd be helpful for WWE to slowly build him up as a main-eventer if the opportunistic briefcase remains in his possession.

Prediction - The Men's MITB briefcase should also come to Raw making more creative options available for WWE officials. Either AJ Styles or Aleister Black would be seen standing high at the roof of WWE Headquarters to end the historic PPV night.