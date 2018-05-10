WWE: Nikki Bella back on social media after breakup with John Cena

Even John Cena has spoken out about his feelings towards his former fiancee, in recent times. He was seen promoting his upcoming movie BumbleBee, a few times. But, Nikki Bella wrapped herself up in complete secrecy until she was back on her official Youtube channel. It was for the first time since the split that she spoke to the fans.

In the footage posted on the Bella Twins Youtube channel, the Total Divas star also gave an update on her recent condition. She thanked the fans to stay by her side in this tough situation in her life. Currently, she is staying with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan to become stable in her life.

Here are quotes on her recent condition, courtesy wrestlingINC.com,

"I just wanted to say hi to you guys. I know I've kind of been MIA and I've just kind of been hiding out but I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support. I can't tell you how much it's meant to me, especially during a really difficult time."

In the posted video, she also showed us about receiving a plaque for reaching 1 million followers on Youtube. Also, WWE sent her a plaque for competing in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. She was the runner-up in this contest who got eliminated by Asuka.

The longest reigning Divas Champion is in no condition to come back to the WWE. She confirmed to pick up a lot of calories due to 'extra snacking as she goes through her difficult time’. So, her fans will definitely not be happy to hear this.

Nikki Bella is the focal character of the Total Bellas show. So, she did not forget to remind her fans to tune in to E Network on May 20th when the third season of the show returns. This time, the show will be interesting but Nikki will have hard times to watch it due to her breakup with John Cena.

Furthermore, the elder Bella asked the fans the type of contents they want to see on Bella Twins Youtube Channel. Some new episodes of Bella Brains are coming up. Nikki ended the segment by thanking her fans, yet again to be the pillars of support during this tough time.